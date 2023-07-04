The Onion’s Style Guide To Always Supporting The Police

Breaking News

The Onion’s Style Guide To Always Supporting The Police

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Onion’s Style Guide To Always Supporting The Police

Police face an incredibly difficult task in maintaining order in a barbaric hellscape like America, and journalistic ethics require news sources like The Onion to report the truth accurately from the officers’ perspective. Amid ongoing criticism of how the media portrays violent acts by law enforcement, we’re sharing The Onion’s official in-house style guide to ensuring that our news reports always support the police.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

All children are rounded up to adults.

All children are rounded up to adults.

Image for article titled The Onion’s Style Guide To Always Supporting The Police

Any child older than 5 harmed by police is automatically age-advanced to 18, while we refer to those 4 and under as “mature juveniles.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

No “excessive” violence.

No “excessive” violence.

Image for article titled The Onion’s Style Guide To Always Supporting The Police

Instead of “excessive” aggression, we use “generous,” “bountiful,” or “family-size.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

The phrase “was found dead” should be used as often as possible.

The phrase “was found dead” should be used as often as possible.

Image for article titled The Onion’s Style Guide To Always Supporting The Police

It’s better for everyone this way.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Sources = Police

Sources = Police

Image for article titled The Onion’s Style Guide To Always Supporting The Police

All sources should be a neutral witness wearing a cop uniform.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Black men are never “unarmed.”

Black men are never “unarmed.”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Style Guide To Always Supporting The Police

A cell phone or water gun could be lethal in certain circumstances. It’s not for a responsible reporter to speculate. Also, fists could be weapons. Or feet. Or eyes. Really, the list is endless.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Use “altercation.”

Use “altercation.”

Image for article titled The Onion’s Style Guide To Always Supporting The Police

In addition to keeping things vague, it’s a great SAT word.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Police never fire bullets.

Police never fire bullets.

Image for article titled The Onion’s Style Guide To Always Supporting The Police

Any bullet from a police officer’s firearm must be described as “emitting spontaneously from a self-firing gun” or “appearing in the victim’s body as if by magic.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Don’t assume that getting shot hurts.

Don’t assume that getting shot hurts.

Image for article titled The Onion’s Style Guide To Always Supporting The Police

Until someone describes the pain, our report should first consider that gunshots feel good.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Omit needless words.

Omit needless words.

Image for article titled The Onion’s Style Guide To Always Supporting The Police

When describing police-involved shootings, omit words and phrases that aren’t key to the story, like “while running away,” “in the back,” and “child.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

And God willed it thus.

And God willed it thus.

Image for article titled The Onion’s Style Guide To Always Supporting The Police

In a scenario where a suspect dies in police custody, always end with this phrase.

Advertisement

12 / 12