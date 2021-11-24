While the coronavirus pandemic rages on, big-budget sequels and Oscar hopefuls are among the films hitting American movie screens through the rest of the year. The Onion highlights the most anticipated films of winter 2021.



Advertisement

The Humans: Widely expected to settle once and for all the question of whether American audiences are willing to watch films about humans.

Sing 2: At an hour and 50 minutes, it’s 40 minutes shorter than Matrix Resurrections, so here’s two dollars for the arcade in the lobby.

C’mon C’mon: A24’s new Joaquin Phoenix movie was filmed in black and white, which tells you pretty much everything you need to know about it.

Being The Ricardos: When cosmetic procedures render Lucy’s face unrecognizable, will Ricky let her sing at the club?

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

The Real Charlie Chaplin: This documentary about the silver-screen legend features rare, never-before-seen footage of Chaplin falling down.

Back To The Outback: An Australian animated feature about animals escaping a zoo only to discover they’re too institutionalized to survive in an alienating world they once called home.

Advertisement

Don’t Look Up: Enough huge celebrities are on board with whatever this is to push it into the black.

The Matrix Resurrections: Critics are skeptical as to whether this long-awaited sequel can live up to the crushing disappointment of the previous sequels.