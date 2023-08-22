The Onion's Essential College Shopping Guide

Onion University

The Onion's Essential College Shopping Guide

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

College can provide a rich, rewarding experience for students if they really prioritize materialism and bring cool stuff. Here is The Onion’s essential college shopping guide.

Condoms, Baby

Condoms, Baby

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

It’s important to ensure that your more attractive roommate who actually has sex is doing so in a safe manner.

Dave Matthews Band CD

Dave Matthews Band CD

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

You’re about to blow some minds.

Bring Nothing

Bring Nothing

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

Cast off all earthly attachments, as they lead only to suffering.

Bible

Bible

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

Don’t let the feminist floozies on campus take your virginity before marriage like you’re some kind of weak-willed slut.

Cadaver

Cadaver

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

This multi-purpose tool can be used for research, recreation, and even as a date.

Necco Wafers

Necco Wafers

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

Nothing courts a school chum quicker than a sweet confectionery from the corner nickel mart.

Mid-Sized Sedan For Getting Around Campus

Mid-Sized Sedan For Getting Around Campus

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

A vehicle like the 2023 Hyundai Sonata is big enough to comfortably fit five passengers yet small enough to squeeze inside the average dorm room.

A Copy Of 'White Fragility'

A Copy Of ‘White Fragility’

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

Sends an immediate sign to any potential friends that you’re going to be a whole lot to deal with.

Futon That Converts Into An Ottoman That Converts Into A Blanket That Converts Into A Lamp

Futon That Converts Into An Ottoman That Converts Into A Blanket That Converts Into A Lamp

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

Also can turn into popcorn when folded and placed in the microwave.

50 Oz. Whale Oil

50 Oz. Whale Oil

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

For keeping the lamp lit on those long nights when you need to stay up studying for midterms.

Fake ID

Fake ID

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

Better to rely on a surefire way to make friends than attempting to highlight your personality.

Mommy

Mommy

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

You’ll need her to do your laundry and cook your meals while you’re away at college.

Shower Gaiters

Shower Gaiters

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

College bathrooms can get dingy, so make sure to protect your feet, shins, knees, and thighs from those grimy showers with a good pair of shower gaiters.

A Cowboy Hat

A Cowboy Hat

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

Trust us, wearing a cowboy hat is the only way to be considered cool in college.

An Acoustic Guitar

An Acoustic Guitar

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

These smash up real good when you’re in a drunken rage.

A Poster From The Movie 'City Hall'

A Poster From The Movie ‘City Hall’

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

Sure, having that classic still from the 1996 political thriller featuring Pacino and Cusack talking by the waterfront is kind of a dorm-room cliché at this point, but some movies really are just that cool.

Newsboy Cap And Cape

Newsboy Cap And Cape

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

If you’re ever going to become the alpha male in anime club, this is definitely how you do it. A cane could help, too.

Pink Amazon River Dolphin

Pink Amazon River Dolphin

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

You never know.

Manifesto

Manifesto

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

College is an incredible place to share and workshop ideas with other disaffected incels about how women should be owned as property.

Human Papillomavirus

Human Papillomavirus

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

No one wants to be the only one on campus without a strain of HPV.

Shelves Of Pygmies, Wyrd Foetuses, And Other Curios In Embalming Fluid

Shelves Of Pygmies, Wyrd Foetuses, And Other Curios In Embalming Fluid

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

Your university years are a time to discover the secret animating force at the heart of life. Its cause may be unearthly, but you must continue your work—you must!

Nunchucks

Nunchucks

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

For pleasure and self-defense.

Goons

Goons

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

As you embark on your college journey, you simply must have your goons around you. Every college student needs goons. Big goons. Little goons. Doesn’t matter what size, so long as they’re willing to just start wrecking shit for absolutely no reason. Goons keep all kinds of weapons on them: guns, knives, fuck it, even nunchucks or that weird shit. Some goons don’t speak English. Some never wear a shirt. Some only come out at night and fear the sun. All that matters is that they’re goons, and that they don’t give a fuck.

Goose's Quill And Iron-Gall Ink

Goose’s Quill And Iron-Gall Ink

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

Howsoever else shall you copy out the Latin declensions for Professor Garnassus’ translation of the Eclogues!?

That Gnome That You Found Sophomore Year

That Gnome That You Found Sophomore Year

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

After Blingoo helped you feel confident enough to rejoin jazz band after your dad died, you knew he’d always be your best friend. Well, now you’re headed to college, and it’s time for Blingoo to teach you how to par-tay!

Portable Forensics Lab

Portable Forensics Lab

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

Because the local police department sure won’t be testing any rape kits.

Flintstones Alarm Clock, Flintstones Backpack, Flintstones Laptop Case, Flintstones Scooter, Flintstones Area Rug

Flintstones Alarm Clock, Flintstones Backpack, Flintstones Laptop Case, Flintstones Scooter, Flintstones Area Rug

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

These are all no-brainers.

A Copy Of 'Gravity's Rainbow' With Pages Carved Out So It Can Hide A Copy Of Marguerite Duras' 'The Lovere'

A Copy Of ‘Gravity’s Rainbow’ With Pages Carved Out So It Can Hide A Copy Of Marguerite Duras’ ‘The Lovere’

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

Perfect for fooling your professor into thinking you’re reading mid-stage postmodern fiction when in reality you’re reading late-stage modernist non-fiction.

Corpse Of Audrey Hepburn

Corpse Of Audrey Hepburn

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

No college dorm room is complete without dream girl Audrey Hepburn’s decomposed body taped to the wall.

Goo

Goo

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

Everyone at college is talking about goo, and if you don’t got goo? Well sorry, buddy. You don’t got friends.

Conservative Classmate Beating Club

Conservative Classmate Beating Club

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

No college supplies are complete without a heavy wooden club to hit any conservative student who dares to speak in class and beat them into silence.

Chuck Lorre

Chuck Lorre

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

The Cybill, Dharma & Greg, and Two And A Half Men producer will be great to lean on when you get homesick and need a caring, attentive ear. Just pull him out from under your bed and get yakking!

Pen That Writes Math Equations On Library Windows

Pen That Writes Math Equations On Library Windows

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

If you’re a once-in-a-generation tortured genius who will revolutionize mathematics and indeed human civilization, this is a must-have for scrawling out your brilliant equations on a glass windowpane.

Photos Of The Notoriously Tough Economics Professor In A Compromising Position

Photos Of The Notoriously Tough Economics Professor In A Compromising Position

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

Many freshmen find their college workload overwhelming, so it’s good to get into the habit of blackmailing professors early in the semester.

13 Slurbs Of Wet Jerf

13 Slurbs Of Wet Jerf

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

Whether it’s your roommate or your professor, you’ll be glad you arrived with a baker’s dozen fresh slurbs of the soppiest Jerf you can find.

The High School Teacher You Were Fucking

The High School Teacher You Were Fucking

Image for article titled The Onion&#39;s Essential College Shopping Guide

If she really loves you, she’ll come with you!

