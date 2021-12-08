The original The Oregon Trail computer game debuted December 3, 1971, spawning a beloved series played by generations of children. The Onion looks back at key moments in the history of The Oregon Trail.



Advertisement

1971: Three teachers envision computer game that will help them escape life as teachers.



1972: Surge in hardcore gamer tourists overwhelms Wyoming’s Independence Rock.



1986: Five-month window of parents fooled into considering anything on computer educational.



1995: Best day ever in computer lab.



1997: Third edition expands list of fatalities to include tuberculosis, pneumonia, and autoerotic asphyxiation.



G/O Media may get a commission Save 10% Trade Coffee Gifts Mmm, coffee

You can order subscriptions as small as two bags per month and as large as 24, which is ludicrous, but nice to know that it's an option. Buy at Trade Coffee

1998: In recognition of the game’s groundbreaking impact, President Bill Clinton announces formation of a real-life State of Oregon.



2002: 1 millionth player tricked into learning a little about western U.S. expansion.



Advertisement

2019: Modernized version of game challenges children to find direct flight from Kansas City to Portland for less than $300.



2021: Game’s inventors die from complications of dysentery.

