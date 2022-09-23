Fast fashion, the trend of clothing producers replicating high-fashion designs and selling them at lower prices, has grown in recent years to become a nearly $100 billion industry, and some have criticized its consequences. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of fast fashion.

PRO

Privilege of aping TikTok teenager for 20 minutes

Fewer out-of-work child laborers

Probably makes Anna Wintour sad

Light, flimsy material barely weighs on conscience

Won’t be alive long enough to reckon with consequences

CON

Crop top already totally embarrassing by time you get it home

Harder to tell who rich and who poor at a glance

Sea turtles fatally trapped in last year’s fall fashions

Fucking button fell off

Body issues still the same