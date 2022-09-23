Fast fashion, the trend of clothing producers replicating high-fashion designs and selling them at lower prices, has grown in recent years to become a nearly $100 billion industry, and some have criticized its consequences. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of fast fashion.
PRO
- Privilege of aping TikTok teenager for 20 minutes
- Fewer out-of-work child laborers
- Probably makes Anna Wintour sad
- Light, flimsy material barely weighs on conscience
- Won’t be alive long enough to reckon with consequences
CON
- Crop top already totally embarrassing by time you get it home
- Harder to tell who rich and who poor at a glance
- Sea turtles fatally trapped in last year’s fall fashions
- Fucking button fell off
- Body issues still the same
