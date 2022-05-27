America is currently wrestling with the difficult and controversial question of whether it’s worth it to make an effort to keep children alive, not to mention safe, educated, or healthy. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of just letting children die.



PRO

Raising children too easy without additional stakes

Gives bipartisan congressional leadership something to ignore together

Great fundraising material

Can convert child’s bedroom into exercise room sooner than expected

Less fodder for pedophiles

Way, way easier than trying to not let children die

CON

Waste of a good tax break

Could hurt the football program

Fewer family members to protect with guns

Might sometimes also lose a good kid

Probably bad for economy somehow

No way to watch grandchildren die someday