The Richest Person In Every State And How They Made Their Money

Louisiana

Gayle Benson: Benson became the state’s richest person in 2018 and purchased the state’s two professional teams, the Pelicans and the Saints, although what she should have done is gone down to Café du Monde and gotten one of the chicory coffees and some beignets. So good. That whole city is amazing for food. Okay, dream day for us—and Benson can follow along, if she wants—would definitely be du Monde first, and then skip the muffaletta at Central Grocery (kind of overrated TBH), and instead go to Parkway for a fried shrimp po’ boy, maybe take an edible at some point, wander around with a hurricane or two, go to a cemetery, and then head to Broussard’s for some creole action. Give or take a stop off at Turkey And The Wolf or Manchu for fried chicken, you’ve got yourself a pretty nice day, if we do say so ourselves.