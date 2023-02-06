ATLANTA—The professional football world was reportedly rocked Monday when the Super Company issued a press release announcing that it would not renew its sponsorship contract with the NFL’s championship bowl game. “Following some underperformance in terms of our financial goals over the past several years, our company needed to take a hard look at our expenditures, and we’ve made the difficult decision to end our sponsorship of what will no longer be called the Super Bowl,” said Edward Super III, chairman and CEO of the Atlanta-based Super Company, which was first established in the 1931 as a paper goods firm before growing into a multinational manufacturing conglomerate, but is perhaps best known, since 1967, as the sponsor of the Super Bowl game. “We don’t make this decision lightly. My grandfather, Edward Super Sr., took a chance on the fledgling football league by agreeing to help fund and lend our family’s name to the very first Super Bowl game, and the Supers have been associated with the NFL ever since. We’ve enjoyed being part of the NFL’s rise; it’s a special league, and we’ve enjoyed the Super name being a part of that. However, times change, and after 56 years, the Super Company is ready to go in a different direction.” At press time, the NFL announced it had struck a partnership with Shit.com for Shit Bowl LVIII in 2024.

