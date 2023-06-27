The Top 10 Most Underrated U.S. Vacation Destinations

The Top 10 Most Underrated U.S. Vacation Destinations



While there are endless possibilities of trendy hotspots to visit in the U.S. during the summer vacation season, the country has plenty of smaller, lesser-known gems that are equally worth exploring. Here are The Onion’s top 10 most underrated vacation destinations in the United States.

Pittsburgh, PA

If you think of Pittsburgh as an old Rust Belt city, then you haven’t been here since it was completely power-washed in the late 2000s.

Indianapolis, IN

No city offers visitors a renewed appreciation for their own hometown like Indianapolis.

Cleveland, OH

This oft-overlooked gem on the shore of Lake Erie offers the unbeatable thrill of nearly 400,000 residents insisting in unison that their city is underrated.

Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth has been working really hard on their downtown and it would really mean a lot to them if you would go pay it a visit.

The Grand Canyon

Wait until you hear about this place.

Albany, NY

All the razzle dazzle of Syracuse combined with the natural beauty of Poughkeepsie.

Pierre, SD

Or wait, is Pierre in North Dakota? Either way, it doesn’t really matter.

Madison, WI

With an abundance of independent bookstores, dive bars, and hip coffeeshops, this quiet central Wisconsin city could be easily mistaken for any other college town.

Clewiston, FL

Stacy lives there now.

Davenport, IA

There’s a rest stop up here unless you can hold it until we get to Muscatine.

