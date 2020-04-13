The Week In Pictures – Week Of April 13, 2020

Slideshow

The Week In Pictures – Week Of April 13, 2020

Vol 56 Issue 15

NYPD Razes Central Park Hospital Tents For Violating Outdoor Encampment Laws

Scientists Announce They Have Probably Successfully Taught Sign Language To Snakes

Trump Admits 18 New States To Increase Competition For Medical Supplies

Crazed, Quarantined Mental Health Experts Recommend Scrawling ‘Everything Will Be Okay’ In Feces On Wall

Georgia Governor Argues That Closing State’s Beaches An Attack On Citizens’ Fundamental Right To Get Wet ’N’ Wild

Ratings-Hungry Chris Cuomo Devotes Program To Interviewing 23 Other Cuomo Brothers

Senator Kelly Loeffler Asks For Prayers After Losing $3 On Single Stock Due To Coronavirus

Exhausting Every Other Way To Pass Time, Couple Begins Ranking Their Lamps

‘Just Go Home And Sleep It Off,’ Says Doctor To Coughing, Feverish Black Patient

Undaunted Sanders Supporters Announce They’ll Continue Presidential Campaign Without Candidate

CDC Releases Instructions For All Americans To Make Their Own Hospitals

Walgreens Introduces New Dumbass-Only Shopping Hours For Dipshits Who Don’t Know How To Stay 6 Feet Away

Zoom CEO Reclines Back In Chair In Front Of Massive Wall Of Screens Displaying 10 Million Live Video Feeds

‘It Was, For, Uh, Medical Reasons,’ Says Doctor To Boris Johnson, Explaining Why They Had To Give Him Haircut

KitchenAid Introduces New High-Speed Countertop Chicken Decapitator

‘I Can Still Cook This, Right,’ Asks Woman Holding Up Writhing, Screaming Potato With 8-Foot-Long Roots

