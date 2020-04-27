The Week In Pictures – Week Of April 27, 2020

Advertisement
Protesters Demand States Reopen, Notice Spike In Coronavirus Cases, Infuriate Them By Locking Down Again
Theoretical Commodities Trader Explodes Into Flash Of Pure Energy While Attempting To Buy Negative-Priced Oil
Nancy Pelosi Assures Democratic Reps They Don’t Need To Try Being Productive During Stressful Pandemic
Man Not Sure Why He Thought Most Psychologically Taxing Situation Of His Life Would Be The Thing To Make Him Productive
‘A Dash Of Soap Bubbles, 2 Pinches Of Sunshine, And Just A Drop Of Imagination’ Says Top Hat-Wearing Trump Pouring Ingredients Into Fizzing Concoction
