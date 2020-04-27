The Week In Pictures – Week Of April 27, 2020

Slideshow

The Week In Pictures – Week Of April 27, 2020

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 17
Vol 56 Issue 17

BP Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Deepwater Horizon By Dyeing Gulf Of Mexico Black

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of April 27, 2020
Advertisement

Man Reminds Self Woman On Chiquita Banana Sticker Only Smiling At Him Because That’s Her Job

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of April 27, 2020
Advertisement

Boston Market CEO Forgoes Annual 2 Million-Gallon Gravy Bonus To Help Pay Unemployed Workers

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of April 27, 2020
Advertisement

Protesters Demand States Reopen, Notice Spike In Coronavirus Cases, Infuriate Them By Locking Down Again

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of April 27, 2020
Advertisement

Theoretical Commodities Trader Explodes Into Flash Of Pure Energy While Attempting To Buy Negative-Priced Oil

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of April 27, 2020
Advertisement

Report: Amazon Using Heat-Sensing Alien Hunters To Track Workers Attempting To Unionize

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of April 27, 2020
Advertisement

Nancy Pelosi Assures Democratic Reps They Don’t Need To Try Being Productive During Stressful Pandemic

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of April 27, 2020
Advertisement

Man Not Sure Why He Thought Most Psychologically Taxing Situation Of His Life Would Be The Thing To Make Him Productive

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of April 27, 2020
Advertisement

Baby Emerges From Game Of Peekaboo Wiser, More Reflective

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of April 27, 2020
Advertisement

Man Reaches First Of Dozens Of Breaking Points To Come

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of April 27, 2020
Advertisement

Potentially Promising Covid-19 Vaccine Hits Roadblock After Testing Reveals It’s Just Shotgun

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of April 27, 2020
Advertisement

‘A Dash Of Soap Bubbles, 2 Pinches Of Sunshine, And Just A Drop Of Imagination’ Says Top Hat-Wearing Trump Pouring Ingredients Into Fizzing Concoction

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of April 27, 2020
Advertisement

More from The Onion

Woman Tragically Succumbs To Natural Hair Color

CERN Researchers Apologize For Destruction Of 5 Parallel Universes In Recent Experiment

Area Man Gets Terrible Creative Juices Flowing

Scientists: ‘Look, One-Third Of The Human Race Has To Die For Civilization To Be Sustainable, So How Do We Want To Do This?’