The Week In Pictures – Week Of December 16, 2019

Learned Coworker Always Has Heard Good Things About Whatever Piece Of Media Being Discussed

Antiques Shop Owner Only Thousands Of Sales Away From Avoiding Bankruptcy

Trump Offers Hunter Biden Job In Energy Department Based On Oil Industry Experience

So-Called Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Looks Nothing Like Him

Apologetic Justin Timberlake Presents Jessica Biel With Severed Hand Of Alisha Wainwright To Prove Loyalty

Russian Olympic Program Denies Steroids Played Role In 8-Year-Old Gymnast Hurling Balance Beam Through Wall To Escape

National Association Of Corpses Express Outrage At Still-Living Actors Getting Cadaver Roles On ‘CSI,’ ‘Law & Order’

Fans Celebrate Vanna White’s First Show As Guest Wheel

Shoe From Goodwill Still Has Foot In It

Town Hag Getting In Pretty Good Day Of Shaking Jangly Bell-Covered Stick While Pointing And Screaming ‘You Will Die!’

God Recounts Torrid Affair With Michelangelo That Began When Posing For Sistine Chapel Fresco

Critics In 2030s Ask Why Teen Climate Activist Isn’t In Abandoned School Bailing Water And Shooting Enemy Foragers

Company’s Holiday Party Moves Up Timeline For Bankruptcy By 4 Months

Nation Finally Stands Far Enough Away From Jackson Pollock Painting To Realize It Realistic Still Life Of Fruit

Graco Recalls 75,000 Infant Car Ejection Seats

New ‘Sesame Street’ Character Shudders To Life As Producers Complete Ritual To Imprison Damned Soul Within Puppet

Man Relaxing His Overwhelming Anxiety For Just A Moment Finally Gives Pack Of Coyotes The Opening They Need

Hiker Trapped For Days Under Fallen Boulder Survives By Cutting Off Own Ponytail

Fox News Condemns 2020 Election As Partisan Witch Hunt Orchestrated By Democrats To Unseat President

Las Vegas Residents Worried That Proposed Construction Of New Casino In Town Will Bring In Riff-Raff

‘Well Spoken, My Good Fellow, But Let Me Retort,’ Says Congressman Engaged In Probing, High-Minded Debate On Facts And Merits Of Impeachment

Tokyo Drivers Gridlocked As 12-Legged Catbus Overturns On Highway

Microsoft Unveils New 40-Story-Tall Brutalist Xbox Series X

Hungover Coworker A Little Too Functional Morning After Holiday Party Not To Be Alcoholic

Woman Not As Fun-Loving And Carefree As Pom-Pom On Winter Hat Would Suggest

Patriots Claim Unsanctioned Recording Was Only For Project Julian Edelman Working On For Filmmaking Class

Report: People Talk, You Know?

Word Gets Around

Cubs Sign Sammy Sosa To $300 Million Deal Just To Give Casual Fans Point Of Reference

