The Week In Pictures – Week Of July 27, 2020

SEE MORE:

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 30

Advertisement

2 / 21 Man Throws Caution To The Wind By Touching Elevator Button With Bare Finger List slides Man Throws Caution To The Wind By Touching Elevator Button With Bare Finger Advertisement

3 / 21 Trump Campaign Releases Damning Video Of 30-Year-Old Puerto Rican Joe Biden Promoting Socialism List slides Trump Campaign Releases Damning Video Of 30-Year-Old Puerto Rican Joe Biden Promoting Socialism Advertisement

4 / 21 Man Longingly Imagines What Life Would Be Like If Pizza Deliveryman Outside Building Were Here For Him List slides Man Longingly Imagines What Life Would Be Like If Pizza Deliveryman Outside Building Were Here For Him Advertisement

5 / 21 Toddler Feels Somewhat Torn About Pretending To Be Policeman In Current Climate List slides Toddler Feels Somewhat Torn About Pretending To Be Policeman In Current Climate Advertisement

6 / 21 DHS Secretary Assuages Concerns About Protester Abductions By Promising This Will All Feel Routine In A Month List slides DHS Secretary Assuages Concerns About Protester Abductions By Promising This Will All Feel Routine In A Month Advertisement

7 / 21 Charmin Under Fire For New Ad Suggesting It Wouldn’t Be Bad Idea If Everyone Started Hoarding Toilet Paper Again List slides Charmin Under Fire For New Ad Suggesting It Wouldn’t Be Bad Idea If Everyone Started Hoarding Toilet Paper Again Advertisement

8 / 21 United Arab Emirates Successfully Launches Migrant Workers To Mars To Build Luxury Colonies List slides United Arab Emirates Successfully Launches Migrant Workers To Mars To Build Luxury Colonies Advertisement

9 / 21 Creatively Recharged Tucker Carlson Comes Up With Week Of Show Ideas After Hispanic Cashier Gives Him Wrong Change List slides Creatively Recharged Tucker Carlson Comes Up With Week Of Show Ideas After Hispanic Cashier Gives Him Wrong Change Advertisement

10 / 21 Nation Calls For Return Of Theme Songs That Explain Show’s Whole Deal List slides Nation Calls For Return Of Theme Songs That Explain Show’s Whole Deal Advertisement

11 / 21 Homeland Security Claims Protesters Snatched Off Streets As Part Of New Surprise Makeover Series List slides Homeland Security Claims Protesters Snatched Off Streets As Part Of New Surprise Makeover Series Advertisement

12 / 21 Encouraging Report Finds Polar Bears Evolving Aerospace Engineering Skills Necessary To Escape Overheating Planet List slides Encouraging Report Finds Polar Bears Evolving Aerospace Engineering Skills Necessary To Escape Overheating Planet Advertisement

13 / 21 White House Clarifies That Trump Was Just Sending General Well Wishes To All Sex Traffickers List slides White House Clarifies That Trump Was Just Sending General Well Wishes To All Sex Traffickers Advertisement

14 / 21 LeBron James On Quest To Hunt Down Owners Of Rare Rookie Cards That Contain Fragments Of His Soul List slides LeBron James On Quest To Hunt Down Owners Of Rare Rookie Cards That Contain Fragments Of His Soul Advertisement

15 / 21 Desperate CDC Now Just Claiming Wearing A Mask Will Make You Rich And Famous Beyond Wildest Dreams List slides Desperate CDC Now Just Claiming Wearing A Mask Will Make You Rich And Famous Beyond Wildest Dreams Advertisement

16 / 21 Asshole Refusing To Pay Reward For Lost Dog As If Poster Specified It Had To Be Alive List slides Asshole Refusing To Pay Reward For Lost Dog As If Poster Specified It Had To Be Alive Advertisement

17 / 21 Clumsy Stealth Drone Surveilling Taliban Base Flees After Accidentally Knocking Over Potted Plant List slides Clumsy Stealth Drone Surveilling Taliban Base Flees After Accidentally Knocking Over Potted Plant Advertisement

18 / 21 ICUs Reach Breaking Point As Nation Hits 4 Million Coronavirus Hoaxes List slides ICUs Reach Breaking Point As Nation Hits 4 Million Coronavirus Hoaxes Advertisement

19 / 21 Country Time CEO Unsure If Company Supposed To Be Racist Or Not List slides Country Time CEO Unsure If Company Supposed To Be Racist Or Not Advertisement