The Week In Pictures – Week Of July 27, 2020

The Week In Pictures – Week Of July 27, 2020

Man Throws Caution To The Wind By Touching Elevator Button With Bare Finger

Trump Campaign Releases Damning Video Of 30-Year-Old Puerto Rican Joe Biden Promoting Socialism

Man Longingly Imagines What Life Would Be Like If Pizza Deliveryman Outside Building Were Here For Him

Toddler Feels Somewhat Torn About Pretending To Be Policeman In Current Climate

DHS Secretary Assuages Concerns About Protester Abductions By Promising This Will All Feel Routine In A Month

Charmin Under Fire For New Ad Suggesting It Wouldn’t Be Bad Idea If Everyone Started Hoarding Toilet Paper Again

United Arab Emirates Successfully Launches Migrant Workers To Mars To Build Luxury Colonies

Creatively Recharged Tucker Carlson Comes Up With Week Of Show Ideas After Hispanic Cashier Gives Him Wrong Change

Nation Calls For Return Of Theme Songs That Explain Show’s Whole Deal

Homeland Security Claims Protesters Snatched Off Streets As Part Of New Surprise Makeover Series

Encouraging Report Finds Polar Bears Evolving Aerospace Engineering Skills Necessary To Escape Overheating Planet

White House Clarifies That Trump Was Just Sending General Well Wishes To All Sex Traffickers

LeBron James On Quest To Hunt Down Owners Of Rare Rookie Cards That Contain Fragments Of His Soul

Desperate CDC Now Just Claiming Wearing A Mask Will Make You Rich And Famous Beyond Wildest Dreams

Asshole Refusing To Pay Reward For Lost Dog As If Poster Specified It Had To Be Alive

Clumsy Stealth Drone Surveilling Taliban Base Flees After Accidentally Knocking Over Potted Plant

ICUs Reach Breaking Point As Nation Hits 4 Million Coronavirus Hoaxes

Country Time CEO Unsure If Company Supposed To Be Racist Or Not

Victoria’s Secret Introduces New Sexy Push-Up Jack For Maximum Lift

