- The Week In Pictures – Week Of July 27, 2020
- Man Throws Caution To The Wind By Touching Elevator Button With Bare Finger
- Trump Campaign Releases Damning Video Of 30-Year-Old Puerto Rican Joe Biden Promoting Socialism
- Man Longingly Imagines What Life Would Be Like If Pizza Deliveryman Outside Building Were Here For Him
- Toddler Feels Somewhat Torn About Pretending To Be Policeman In Current Climate
- DHS Secretary Assuages Concerns About Protester Abductions By Promising This Will All Feel Routine In A Month
- Charmin Under Fire For New Ad Suggesting It Wouldn’t Be Bad Idea If Everyone Started Hoarding Toilet Paper Again
- United Arab Emirates Successfully Launches Migrant Workers To Mars To Build Luxury Colonies
- Creatively Recharged Tucker Carlson Comes Up With Week Of Show Ideas After Hispanic Cashier Gives Him Wrong Change
- Nation Calls For Return Of Theme Songs That Explain Show’s Whole Deal
- Homeland Security Claims Protesters Snatched Off Streets As Part Of New Surprise Makeover Series
- Encouraging Report Finds Polar Bears Evolving Aerospace Engineering Skills Necessary To Escape Overheating Planet
- White House Clarifies That Trump Was Just Sending General Well Wishes To All Sex Traffickers
- LeBron James On Quest To Hunt Down Owners Of Rare Rookie Cards That Contain Fragments Of His Soul
- Desperate CDC Now Just Claiming Wearing A Mask Will Make You Rich And Famous Beyond Wildest Dreams
- Asshole Refusing To Pay Reward For Lost Dog As If Poster Specified It Had To Be Alive
- Clumsy Stealth Drone Surveilling Taliban Base Flees After Accidentally Knocking Over Potted Plant
- ICUs Reach Breaking Point As Nation Hits 4 Million Coronavirus Hoaxes
- Country Time CEO Unsure If Company Supposed To Be Racist Or Not
- Victoria’s Secret Introduces New Sexy Push-Up Jack For Maximum Lift