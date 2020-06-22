The Week In Pictures – Week Of June 22, 2020

Slideshow

ExxonMobil Simplifies Oil Extraction By Cutting Earth In Half

City Enters Phase 4 Of Pretending Coronavirus Over

Amazon Temporarily Halts Police Use Of Facial Recognition Software Until It Can Perfect ‘Other Faces You Might Be Interested In’ Feature

36-Year-Old Man Begins Outlining A Savings Plan For PS5

‘So, It Means Making The Police Lose Their Homes And Forcing Them To Get A Divorce?’ Says Nation Still Struggling To Understand How Defunding The Police Works

Fantasy Baseball League Commissioner Knows Handling Of Pandemic Will Define His Legacy

Weight Watchers Debuts New Ad Asking If You Remember Time Grandma Said ‘Someone Got Heavy’ In Front Of Everybody

Over 500,000 Americans Sign Petition Demanding End To Coronavirus

Jeff Bezos Depressed After Realizing Net Worth Still Just Number Known To Man

‘More Tranquil Dammit!’ Screams Perfectionist Ambient Sound Producer Demanding Another Take From Babbling Creek

42-Year-Old Man Still Unsure What His Interests Are

Scientists Discover Mysterious Radio Transmission From Space That Repeats 50-Minute Intervals Of Nonstop Classic Rock Blocks

Quaker Oats Replaces Historically Racist Aunt Jemima Mascot With Black Female Lawyer Who Enjoys Pancakes Sometimes

Disgusted Patio Diner Pretty Sure She Just Saw Coronavirus Scurry Into Bushes

Manipulative Stepmom Only Married Dad So She Could Take Care Of Him Into Old Age

Sweat-Soaked Mattress Praying This The Year Couple Invests In Air Conditioner

NASA Launches Paparazzo Rover In Beverly Hills To Search For Signs Of Salacious Celebrity Life

Heavily Armed Fans Guard Statue Of Yogi Bear In Case It Turns Out He Supported Confederacy

Report: This A Goddamn Walk In The Park Compared To What’s Coming In 2027

‘And What Do We Want To Do About This Nest Full Of Baby Sparrows?’ Asks Barber Giving Man His First Haircut In 6 Months

Sony Reveals PS5 Fully Customizable With Different Little Hats

White House Toilet Doesn’t Know If It Can Handle Another 4 Years Of Trump

Researchers Find Crows Smart Enough Not To Let On How Smart They Really Are

Traveling Contortionist Excited To Get Off The Road And Finally Stop Living Inside Suitcase

Huh, Boyfriend’s Ex Just Made Interesting Hair Choice

Man Hates How Hot Dog-Eating Contests Reduce Art Of Eating Hot Dogs To A Competition

‘It’s Perfect Outside,’ Announces Sweating Woman Slowly Losing Consciousness In Middle Of Heatstroke

Resigned Pew Research Study Has No Fucking Clue What’s Going On With 15% Of Americans

