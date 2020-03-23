The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020

Slideshow

The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020

SEE MORE: Week in pictures
Week in picturesslideshowVol 56 Issue 12

Idaho Governor Orders State’s Restaurant To Be Shut Down

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Divorced Mom At Point In Life Where She Figures She Might As Well Start Writing Erotic Letters To Men In Prison

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Porn Industry Leaders Announce Immediate Closure Of All Orifices

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Pfizer Pours All Resources Into Developing New Hyper-Depressant Pill To Help Americans Ease Transition Into Self-Quarantining

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Woman Tries To Spark Casual Chat In Long Grocery Store Line As If She Not Desperately Attempting To Outrun Death

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Biden Pledges To Select Woman As Vice President Since Position Doesn’t Entail Much Anyway

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Report: Cat Can Tell You’ve Been Drinking Again

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Congress Allocates $2 Trillion To Bail Out Struggling Bailout Industry

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

‘You A Pumpkin-Headed Bitch’ Announces Bus Teenager

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Tom Brady: ‘I Want To Thank All The Insufferable New England Fans For Giving Me A Reason To Get The Hell Out Of Here’

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Amazing Detail: Every Game In ‘MLB The Show’ Will Feature A Frustrated Father Sitting In The Stands Next To His Husky Son Playing A Nintendo DS

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

CDC Urges Americans To Prevent Spread Of Germs By Beatboxing Into Elbow

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Nation’s 108 Million Service Industry Workers Assure Public That Job Is Just Way To Stay Busy After Winning Lottery Years Ago

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Amazon Hires 100,000 New Workers To Cram In Close Quarters Just For Kicks

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Conservative Worries Relief Checks Would Discourage Americans From Providing For Selves By Killing Him And Taking His Property

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Frustrated Dog Has No Time To Jerk Off Now That Owner Home All Day

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Bucs Sign Replacement-Level Veteran To Hold Down QB Position Until They Draft Starter

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Trump Hits Back At China By Announcing U.S. Will Also Expel American Journalists

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Trump Quietly Checks With Aides To Make Sure He’d Be Included In Receiving $1,000 Government Checks

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Microsoft Confirms Xbox Series X Next-Gen Graphics Will Finally Allow Games That Are All Realistic Hair And Water

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Employee Working From Home Frantically Trying To Finish Report By End Of Days

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Huge Announcement: Sony Just Revealed The PS5 Can Function As A Makeshift Gravestone To Mark The Site Of Your Shallow Burial

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Thousands Of Formerly Endangered White Rhinos Flood City Streets Mere Days After Humans Quarantined Indoors

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Triumphant Jared Kushner Announces Plan To Move CDC Headquarters To Jerusalem

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Woman Annoyed Cat Would Rather Play With Hair Tie Than Expensive Gaming Console She Bought It

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Defiant 123-Year-Old Not Going To Let Coronavirus Stop Him From Hanging Out With Friends

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Trump Seeks To Stimulate Economy By Sending Rare Autographed Photo To Every American

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Trump Administration Releases Best Case Scenario Projections For Coronavirus Where 8 Million Iranian People Die

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Richard Burr Wondering When Profiting Off Mass Suffering Suddenly Became A Crime In This Country

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Hospital Holding Back Extra Coronavirus Test Kit In Case Josh Duhamel Needs One

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Violently Bored Americans Begin Looting Puzzle Stores

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Trump Orders Manufacturers To Drastically Ramp Up Production Of Hospital Gift Shop Supplies

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Experts Warn Americans Could Still Be Dealing With Coronavirus As Late As Tomorrow Afternoon

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Developers Confirm No One Can Hurt You Here, No One Can Make You Scared

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

Amazing Lore: ‘Doom Eternal’ Creators Confirm Every Demon You Fight In The Game Went To Hell For Masturbating As Teenagers

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 23, 2020
Advertisement

More from The Onion

Americans Seek To Stay Social While Self-Isolating

Nation Close To Getting Videoconferencing Software To Work

The Dos And Don’ts Of Social Distancing

Top U.S. Health Experts: ‘Hold On To Your Fucking Seats Because This Bitch Hasn’t Even Thought About Starting Yet’