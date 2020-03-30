The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020

Slideshow

The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020

SEE MORE: Week in pictures
Week in picturesVol 56 Issue 13

Disturbing New Study Finds American 5th-Graders Only Absorbing Targeted Advertisements At 1st-Grade Level

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Nation Close To Getting Videoconferencing Software To Work

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Self-Isolated Woman Going So Crazy She’s Started Talking To Her Spouse

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus Forces Landlord To Cut Back On Taking Care Of Building From 1 To 0 Hours A Week

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Restless Trump Can’t Believe He Stuck Inside With Nothing To Do But Be President

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

‘This Tastes Like Nothing, I Must Have Coronavirus,’ Says Man Who Has Only Eaten Mac And Cheese For Last 8 Meals

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Dog Not Sure How To Interpret Crazy Dream Where It Saw Squirrel, Barked At Squirrel

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

GOP Urges End Of Quarantine For Lifeless Bipedal Automatons That Make Economy Go

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Olympic Dressage Rider Enraged After Spending Past 4 Years Jauntily Trotting Around On Horse For Nothing

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Trump Urges Loosening CDC Restrictions To Let Coronavirus Get To Work

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Trump Suggests Ceding New York To Coronavirus As Possible Appeasement Strategy

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Trump’s Call To Reopen Economy Attributed To New Floating Virus Cloud Advisor

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

British Royal Family Orders Citizens To Leave U.K. Until Prince Charles Recovers

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Woman Working From Home Instinctively Tries To Steal Tampons From Own Bathroom

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Man Just Buying One Of Every Cleaning Product In Case Trump Announces It’s Coronavirus Cure

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

TheOnion.com Has Been Designated As A Pandemic Shelter In The Event That Covid-19 Could Spread Through The Internet

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Tom Brady Awakens From Week-Long Kombucha Bender To Discover He’s A Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Congress Sets Aside $1,200 In Trust For Each American Until They Prove They’re Responsible Enough To Handle It

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Jigsaw Puzzle Missing Like 999 Pieces

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

British Man Astounded To Hear How Much It Would Cost To Get Mustard Jar Removed From Rectum Under U.S. Healthcare System

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Unpatriotic Whiner Demands Ventilator

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Increasingly Unhinged Melissa Clark Instructs ‘New York Times’ Readers How To Make Pizza From Old Cardboard Box

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Man Reflects On Cyclical Nature Of Existence After Learning McDonald’s Has Stopped Offering All-Day Breakfast Once Again

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Department Of Interior Announces Birds Will Continue Going About Regular Bird Activities During Pandemic

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Global Pandemic That Has Killed Thousands Giving Woman Just The Push She Needed To Organize Tupperware Cabinet

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Kawhi Leonard Misses Second Consecutive Family Game Night Citing Load Management

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

Trump Announces Plan To Retrain Nation’s 3 Million Unemployed Americans As Human Ventilators

Illustration for article titled The Week In Pictures – Week Of March 30, 2020
Advertisement

More from The Onion

Happy Monday, Everyone! Looking Forward To Another Week Of Infecting Every Aspect Of Your Daily Lives!

Study: Average Person Becomes Unhinged Psychotic When Alone In Own House

Global Pandemic That Has Killed Thousands Giving Woman Just The Push She Needed To Organize Tupperware Cabinet

Jesus Christ Cancels Return To Earth Amid Pandemic