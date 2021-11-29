NEW YORK—Confirming that her intense mood swings and dour composure were unrelated to any recent loss in the Broadway community, sources confirmed Monday that local theatre-loving friend Jennifer Kershner was crying for a different reason today. “She came out into the living room and announced teary-eyed that she really needed to focus on herself this week,” said roommate Ellen Mines, who stated that although the moping Kershner had been spotted lying prone on her bedroom floor while singing along to ‘Send in the Clowns’ on loop, the behavior had nothing to do with the death of 91-year-old Stephen Sondheim. “Who knows, she just said ‘I don’t want to talk about it,’ and slammed her door. It’s probably just over a fight with a coworker who wouldn’t take one of her shifts, or one of her friends for not liking her tweets, like last week, when she took an hour-long bath while blasting ‘Being Alive.’” At press time, Kershner was inconsolable after not getting invited to participate in a musical tribute to the late artist.

