Theme Park Sues Taylor Swift Over Album Name

Evermore Park, a fantasy theme park located in Utah, is suing Taylor Swift after claiming her latest album Evermore infringes on their trademark. What do you think?
“Even more damning, their waterslide features Bon Iver.”
Martin Letch, Meat Manager
“This is why you should always check with your lawyers before you create art.”
Paula Draycott, Grape Smasher
“From a business perspective, I understand how a failing theme park would want to distance themselves from a wildly successful musician.”
Dave Southworth, Systems Analyst