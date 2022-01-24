A statue of U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt that sat in front of New York City’s natural history museum was removed this week after criticism over its controversial image of a Native American and African man holding “subservient positions” next to him. What do you think?

“It’s too late. I already learned about him.” Cindy Brammer, Target Designator

“Good. Wouldn’t want anyone to think that America has ever elected a racist president.” Emile Kopanska, Parachute Inspector