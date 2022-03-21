CHICAGO—Frowning as she prepared herself to “buckle up for this one,” local psychotherapist Heather Gottlieb reportedly gave a slight wince of recognition Monday after hearing which friend had recommended her to David Keflani, the new patient currently in her office. “Oh, right, yes, Josh,” said Gottlieb, fidgeting in her chair as she tried to figure out which one of the malignant narcissists in her client Josh Tapplemore’s friend group was now seated across from her. “He said I could help you? That’s very interesting. Are you one of his [enabler] friends or [abusive] family members?” Moments later, Gottlieb had physically recoiled and stifled a gasp when she realized exactly which friend Keflani was, with sources confirming she abruptly ended the session and said she wasn’t taking any new clients.