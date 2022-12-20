WASHINGTON—Turning from side to side in front of the mirror and slapping his belly, President Joe Biden was reportedly sobbing Tuesday, stating, “They hate me—they hate me because I’m fat, ” after viewing his latest polling numbers. “No wonder my approval rating is so low, it’s because I look like a big fat hog!” said Biden, who slammed the door to the Oval Office and flung himself across a sofa, burying his face in a pillow as he continued howling and shouting to the aides and advisors who stood in the helplessly in the hall outside. “Don’t say I’m not fat! I know when you’re lying to me. You know why everyone loved Obama? Because he wasn’t fucking disgusting! Fuck! I should just kill myself!” At press time, Biden was on an elliptical machine frantically Googling “normal weight for president.”