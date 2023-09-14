America's Finest News Source.
‘They Made Her Way Less Hot,’ Complains Conservative Pundit Looking At Picture Of His Mom

Image for article titled ‘They Made Her Way Less Hot,’ Complains Conservative Pundit Looking At Picture Of His Mom

ORLANDO, FL—Claiming that the woke left had once again stripped one of his favorite characters of their sexuality, local conservative pundit James Hughes posted an online rant Thursday complaining that “they made her way less hot” while looking at a photo of his mom. “It’s disgusting, for years she was this gorgeous, 10 out of 10 bombshell with blonde hair and blue eyes, but now they’ve sterilized her and made my mother this disgusting, wrinkly shell of her former self,” said the internet commentator, adding that while he’d always been sexually attracted to her for his entire childhood, now that they’d made her a 78-year-old woman, he almost couldn’t look at her. “I don’t know why, but liberals have this sick idea that it’s somehow empowering to let my biological mother run around looking like a lesbian with small tits and a gross face. Who wants to watch some disgusting old hag cook and clean for them for hours at a time? Frankly, I’d rather they just killed her off.” At press time, Hughes told reporters he’d be boycotting his mother after it was revealed that she was Black.

