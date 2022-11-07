The Onion examines what the GOP will do without delay if a red wave in the midterms puts Republicans in control of Congress.

Republicans have set an intention to practice mindfulness as they deliver a final death blow to American democracy.

Sunday talk shows, newspaper columns, the floor of Congress, wherever you look: There’s going to be so much goddamn whining.

At long last, this undemocratic holdover from the slavery era will be done away with, along with the rest of the U.S. election system.

Obviously white is their No. 1, but they’ll rank the ones after that too.

Kevin McCarthy reportedly plans to stand at the podium, launch himself into the air, and do a full backflip while Democrats watch.

They don’t like her, but she has experience.

The upside to having incredibly conservative fiscal policies is that there’s not much more they can do.

Accelerate The Erosion Of Rights To Exacerbate The System Of Oppression That Disproportionately Affects Black And Brown People, Allowing The Ultra Wealthy To Control Even More Resources While Leaving The Lower Classes More Desperate Than Ever Before In Order To More Quickly Sound The Death Knell Of Our Country And The World In General List slides

You get it.