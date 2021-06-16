When letting an evil, bloodthirsty monster into your home to serve as your pet, it never hurts to be prepared. Here are the things every cat owner wished they’d known before adopting. Advertisement

2 / 22 Biting The Fuck Out Of You List slides Biting The Fuck Out Of You A large part of cat ownership is simply accepting the fact that these furry little assholes can and will plunge their fangs into you for no goddamn reason.

3 / 22 How Much You’ll Miss Catching Your Own Rodents And Small Birds List slides How Much You’ll Miss Catching Your Own Rodents And Small Birds Sure, it’s convenient to have a cat around to do this errand for you, but you’ll come to actually miss hunting mice and squirrels at twilight.

4 / 22 They’re Soft List slides They’re Soft Those looking for a hard or sharp kind of pet are in for a rude awakening.

5 / 22 People Will Use This One Simple Fact About You To Lazily Buy You Basic Cat-Themed Gifts For The Rest Of Your Life List slides People Will Use This One Simple Fact About You To Lazily Buy You Basic Cat-Themed Gifts For The Rest Of Your Life This is your new reality, so it’s best to start practicing feigned enthusiasm early.

6 / 22 90% Of Cats Fail To Turn A Profit In The First Year List slides 90% Of Cats Fail To Turn A Profit In The First Year Count yourself lucky if your cat is generating income by its second birthday.

7 / 22 There Is Not A Huge Market For Underground Cat Fights List slides There Is Not A Huge Market For Underground Cat Fights Sorry, you’re better off with a chicken or pit bull.

8 / 22 They Will Try To Eat You If You Die List slides They Will Try To Eat You If You Die If you want any chance at an open casket funeral, you better make sure your corpse is discovered within 24 hours.

9 / 22 Noses List slides Noses Many prospective owners choose to adopt a cat because they are excited to play with its long, hose-like nose, only to realize after the fact that they were actually thinking of an elephant.

10 / 22 All Cats Are Dead List slides All Cats Are Dead Although cats may seem like playful, alert companions, their movements are actually spasms typical of recently deceased animal corpses.

11 / 22 Cats Fought For Apartheid In South Africa List slides Cats Fought For Apartheid In South Africa If you want to get along with your new cat, you’re better off not mentioning the human rights abuses that occurred during the decades-long apartheid regime.

12 / 22 Purring List slides Purring Many cat owners think that purring is a sign that a cat is relaxed and happy, but it actually means you’ve activated The Omega Device.

13 / 22 Afternoon Tea List slides Afternoon Tea Young cats require stimulation, which is why you should serve them afternoon tea every day at 4 p.m. with scones and jam.

14 / 22 Loyalty List slides Loyalty You picked the wrong pet, buddy.

15 / 22 Stress Can Make Cats Sick List slides Stress Can Make Cats Sick It’s important to curb your cat’s stress by limiting their time around you.

16 / 22 Penmanship List slides Penmanship Cats have exquisite handwriting, but you may only find this out after they have passed off several thousand dollars in fraudulent checks.

17 / 22 If Anyone In Your Household Is Allergic List slides If Anyone In Your Household Is Allergic Should your partner have pet allergies, adopting a cat is a great opportunity for them to prove how much they love you.

18 / 22 It’s Important To Reciprocate Gifts List slides It’s Important To Reciprocate Gifts When your cat drags in the corpse of a rat or bird it recently killed, the polite thing to do is have it stuffed and mounted as a trophy.

19 / 22 Cats Are Fluent In Ukrainian List slides Cats Are Fluent In Ukrainian You shouldn’t worry when you hear it being spoken in hushed tones throughout the night.

20 / 22 Rough Tongue List slides Rough Tongue Cats evolved to have tongues that are rough, like sandpaper, to prevent you from making out with them, you sicko.

