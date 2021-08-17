With the school year fast approaching, educators are dreading the end of summer vacation just as much as kids are. Come fall, teachers could not be less excited about the following things.
Teaching
Teachers nationwide will once again be asking themselves why they chose this line of work from thousands of others available.
Having To Rewrite Their Will
Between the pandemic and school shootings, it’s always good for teachers to have their affairs in order, but the legal side of things can be such a drag.
The Fall Play This Year Is Seussical
After last year’s rumors it was going to be Grease, this sucks.
Oliver Smith
Both his parents died this past year, which means he’ll be even more of shit in class.
Bribes
While flattering, every teacher is forced to figure out what types of money, drugs, or sexual favors they’re comfortable receiving in exchange for a passing grade.
Secretly Replacing The Class Pet
The last thing any teacher wants to see upon returning to the classroom is a guinea pig skeleton.
Horribly Out-Of-Date Flags
Many educators live in fear of the day a student actually counts the stars or even the stripes.
Earth Being Subsumed By The Sun
This may not happen for 4 billion years, but no teacher is looking forward to it.
Worshipping The Orb
Between setting up the classroom, back-to-school nights, and nervous parents, who has time to worship the orb?
Remembering Their Own Name
Why does the seating chart have everybody’s name but the teacher’s?
Unmasked Kindergarteners
Teachers are already dreading the day a precocious 5-year-old rips off their mask while yelling about “personal liberty” and the 14th Amendment.
That Little Shit Andy Packard
He thinks he’s funny but he’s just loud.
Waking Up, Commuting, Teaching, Helping Students After School, Commuting, Grading, Lesson Planning, Falling Asleep, Repeat
Every day is so long.
Payday
What should be a joyous day has come to be a weekly reminder of how little society values the shaping of young minds.
Target Practice
No one wants to spend their precious last few weeks of summer vacation going to self defense classes at the gun range.
Having To Pay For Every Kid’s School Pants
That’s how it works, right?
Making Education Fun And Whimsical
The hangover is too overpowering for any of that.
Carrying Around All Their Keys On A Lanyard
Actually, no, that part was fun.
