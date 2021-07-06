Things Everyone Wishes They Knew Before Trying To Buy Their First Car

LocalSlideshow

Things Everyone Wishes They Knew Before Trying To Buy Their First Car

Alerts
Illustration for article titled Things Everyone Wishes They Knew Before Trying To Buy Their First Car
Advertisement

Cars Aren’t Free

Cars Aren’t Free

Illustration for article titled Things Everyone Wishes They Knew Before Trying To Buy Their First Car

A car seems like an amazing deal until it’s time to sign the sales agreement, and you discover the dealership is asking literally thousands of dollars for the vehicle. Thousands.

Advertisement

Ripe Cars Have A Slight Give When Squeezed And Are Fragrant At The Bumper

Ripe Cars Have A Slight Give When Squeezed And Are Fragrant At The Bumper

Illustration for article titled Things Everyone Wishes They Knew Before Trying To Buy Their First Car

Don’t be fooled into buying a car that isn’t ready to be driven! Cars that are overly squishy or juicy are often past their prime as well.

Advertisement

Dragon Fire-Resistant Coating Is Worthless

Dragon Fire-Resistant Coating Is Worthless

Illustration for article titled Things Everyone Wishes They Knew Before Trying To Buy Their First Car

Resist the hard sell and say no to this so-called protectant, as dragons are almost completely absent in the U.S.

Advertisement

Test The Radio To See How Prince Sounds

Test The Radio To See How Prince Sounds

Illustration for article titled Things Everyone Wishes They Knew Before Trying To Buy Their First Car

On your test drive, be sure to put on “Let’s Go Crazy” and “Kiss,” and even a deeper cut like “It” off Sign O’ The Times. A quality salesperson will automatically do this for you.

Advertisement

The Carfax Car Fox Won’t Be There

The Carfax Car Fox Won’t Be There

Illustration for article titled Things Everyone Wishes They Knew Before Trying To Buy Their First Car

Many first-time car buyers are disappointed to discover that this animated fox, along with characters such as the GEICO Gecko, are little more than an ad gimmick

Advertisement

Bringing Along A Vice President Of The Company Helps

Bringing Along A Vice President Of The Company Helps

Illustration for article titled Things Everyone Wishes They Knew Before Trying To Buy Their First Car

If you’re buying a Toyota, for example, ask Executive Vice President for Production Engineering and Manufacturing Toshio Niimi to tag along. He’s bound to notice things you won’t.

Advertisement

Blue Cars Are Reserved For Those On At Least Their Second Car

Blue Cars Are Reserved For Those On At Least Their Second Car

Illustration for article titled Things Everyone Wishes They Knew Before Trying To Buy Their First Car

And silver is reserved for third cars. Please do not commit any scandalous color faux pas with your first car purchase.

Advertisement

America Is Built Around Cars To The Extent That It Has Destroyed The Possibility Of Functional Civic Life In Most Areas

America Is Built Around Cars To The Extent That It Has Destroyed The Possibility Of Functional Civic Life In Most Areas

Illustration for article titled Things Everyone Wishes They Knew Before Trying To Buy Their First Car

And you’re part of the winning team now! Welcome aboard! Fuck those carless losers!

Advertisement

You Don’t Have To Tame A Car

You Don’t Have To Tame A Car

Illustration for article titled Things Everyone Wishes They Knew Before Trying To Buy Their First Car

Unlike a wild horse, cars do not need to be “broken in” before they can be used and will almost never buck a driver onto the ground.

Advertisement

You Go Inside The Car

You Go Inside The Car

Illustration for article titled Things Everyone Wishes They Knew Before Trying To Buy Their First Car

Also, while it might seem intuitive to strap a saddle onto the car and ride on top of it, the folds on either side are actually doors that give you access to an interior section.

Advertisement

The 2001 Chevy Cavalier Is An Absolute Piece Of Shit

The 2001 Chevy Cavalier Is An Absolute Piece Of Shit

Illustration for article titled Things Everyone Wishes They Knew Before Trying To Buy Their First Car

Seriously, that thing will fall apart at the slightest bump and have engine trouble seemingly every six months. What a fucking hunk of garbage.

Advertisement

Trade Ins

Trade Ins

Illustration for article titled Things Everyone Wishes They Knew Before Trying To Buy Their First Car

$40,000—the average price of a new car in the U.S.—may seem like a lot, but trading in your 2021 Bugatti Chiron could knock nearly $3,000,000 off that price tag.

Advertisement

Don’t Go In Without Doing Reserach

Don’t Go In Without Doing Reserach

Illustration for article titled Things Everyone Wishes They Knew Before Trying To Buy Their First Car

Experts recommend watching three to four hours of car commercials on YouTube before setting foot into a dealership.

Advertisement

You’re Thinking Of A Canoe

You’re Thinking Of A Canoe

Illustration for article titled Things Everyone Wishes They Knew Before Trying To Buy Their First Car

Many consumers express disappointment upon entering the lot and seeing no sign of a lightweight, narrow vessel powered by oars, so it’s better to be aware beforehand that what you’re thinking of is a canoe.

Advertisement

Don’t Fall For Upsells

Don’t Fall For Upsells

Illustration for article titled Things Everyone Wishes They Knew Before Trying To Buy Their First Car

Car salesmen will often try to jack up prices by pushing expensive tech upgrades like Eminem’s Relapse on CD, Michael Buble’s Christmas on CD, and the Titanic soundtrack on CD, but remember, you can buy CDs for much cheaper elsewhere.

Advertisement

It’s Pretty Easy To Just Steal One

It’s Pretty Easy To Just Steal One

Illustration for article titled Things Everyone Wishes They Knew Before Trying To Buy Their First Car

There are hundreds of YouTube videos on hot-wiring, and if that sounds too hard you can just point a gun at someone. Hell, just tell them you have a gun. What, do you think the cops are going to come get you? Less than a third of all stolen property is ever recovered, dummy, so go have your pick.

Advertisement