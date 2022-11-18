If you ever have the misfortune of having to talk to a fan of “the GOAT,” here are things you should never, ever say. Advertisement

"I bet I'm better at football than him."

Aside from this being patently false, you're definitely just trying to upset them.

"Why has he failed to win more Super Bowls?"

Seven's fine, but it's not exactly eight.

"O.J. Simpson was a better Hertz spokesperson."

Don't go too far in comparing the former running back's incredible on- and off-field work with Tom Brady's Hertz campaign.

"Hitler also won seven Super Bowls."

Comparing their favorite player to Hitler is sure to bother anyone, even if Brady eventually comes out on top.

"He really is the GOAT in terms of getting scammed by crypto."

Keeping the conversation centered around Brady's Super Bowl wins, and not his unwise promotion of cryptocurrency, is generally a good call.

"It wasn't until 9/11 that he really started to take off."

Fans of Brady acknowledge that this is technically true, but would prefer to downplay the connection.

"Serena Williams is a more accomplished athlete."

Middle-aged white guys can't process what you just said but it won't stop them from saying something sexist and racist.

Advertisement

"Had he stayed on with Merrill Lynch after interning with them in college, he'd be the greatest stock broker of all time."

One of history's big what- ifs. Brady fans can only dream.

"He'll probably only play for 30 more seasons, tops."

Most Tom Brady fans are holding out hope that he'll continue to play at least into his ' 90s.

"Given his age and the amount of head trauma he's already sustained, we don't recommend Brady play another season."

Shut up, nerd!

"His long and storied career demonstrates that you can be a whiny bitch at any age."

Many fans are sensitive to the fact that he's old and decrepit.

"What's your favorite time he kissed his son on the mouth?"

There's simply too many to count.

"Your father and I love you no matter who you love."

Good sentiment but wrong conversation.

"He's on the Buccaneers, but he has none of the qualities of a real pirate."

This point is a sore spot for Brady fans who lament the fact he's never suffered from scurvy in his life.

"He'll probably blow his brains out two weeks after retiring."

What else is he gonna do?

"I'm going to break into Tom Brady's house and shoot him with a gun."

Say this and you'll have most Tom Brady fans singing the blues.

"Yeah, I can do dinner next Thursday."

Before dating a Brady fan, seriously consider whether you want to always be second place to the Buccaneers quarterback.

"Which of his boring plays stands out for you most?"

Tom Brady fans just can't choose between his most exciting eight-yard completions.

"He's been a terrible father to Rob Gronkowski."

For the third straight year, he didn't come to Gronk's birthday and it just crushed him.

"BLUE 42!"

Great, now they're in motion.

"No, it's pronounced BRAH-dy."

Worth a try just to see if you can irritate one of these people for a while.

"Historians now agree that Tom Brady isn't one person, but actually a collection of people."

Cram it, historians!

"Every time he throws a touchdown pass, a petal falls from his Life Blossom."

Brady fans hate being reminded of the old crone's curse.

"Joe Montana has a way cooler name."

His fans hate to admit this, but Tom Brady is a really stupid name compared to Joe "The Comeback Kid" Montana.

"Your family obligations should come before work."

Shows you have no idea what you're talking about.