In the era of the novel coronavirus, it can be difficult to know how to discuss infections with family, friends, and coworkers, and that’s become even more true with the recent rise of breakthrough cases. Here are some serious faux pas to avoid when talking to someone with a breakthrough case of Covid-19.
“Awesome! Way to beat the odds!”
Don’t congratulate them or urge them to keep pushing till they’re in the ICU.
“Alas, the Fates have selected you to die.”
While rare, breakthrough cases are not a sign that the goddesses of destiny have chosen to cut the thread of someone’s life.
“Tell everyone you received Moderna shots.”
Don’t discreetly slip someone a $100 bill on the condition they pin all the blame on your pharmaceutical rival.
“Okay! See you at work tomorrow, then!”
Reminding your colleague that they don’t get any paid sick leave simply calls attention to the unfortunate realities they face as a worker in America.
“You should have made your antibodies work harder.”
Not everyone can afford to hire antibody tutors to run pathogen preparedness drills.
“I am never going to die.”
While this is obviously true, it is not the most sensitive thing to say to someone who is currently sick.
“I’m sure you’ll have made a full recovery by the time the next variant comes out.”
At least give them a few days to be confident that this is the only time they’ll get it.
“You need to isolate for at least 10 days and drink plenty of fluids.”
Four years of medical school and you think you’re king shit and can advise anyone.
“You must’ve done something really dumb to have gotten Covid a second time.”
Your mom might be too sick to appreciate this comment.
“My friend Dave had Covid, and he exploded.”
RIP Dave.
“You have failed.”
Sure, taking excessive precautions for two years only to ultimately get Covid may seem like a massive failure, but no need to rub it in.
“Now this I gotta see!”
Covid-19 is a highly contagious viral disease that can be easily transmitted through close contact with the infected, so probably best to just keep your distance and take their word for it.
“I told you 20 years ago that no vaccine could hold up to a SARS‑CoV variant.”
But how many of your vaccine predictions from the early 2000s didn’t come true? Many of them, right?
“Can I try some air from your mouth?”
Unless you want to come across as a total wacko, you should say please first.
“Take as much time off as you need.”
Are you insane?!
“At least you don’t have Covid.”
It would be hard to deny at this point that you don’t listen to your friends when they talk.
“Oh no, I’ve heard the CDC recommends you don’t get coronavirus.”
Yeah, but they’ve said a lot of things.
“I hope your recovery is slow and painful.”
Wishes don’t come true if you say them aloud.
“Get well soon.”
You’re going to look pretty stupid if they end up dying.
