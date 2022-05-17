Giving up on your dreams isn’t always as pathetic as it sounds! Here are things no one tells you about moving back to your hometown as an adult. Advertisement

It’s No Longer Called New Amsterdam List slides It’s No Longer Called New Amsterdam It’s New York City now. Advertisement

You’re Going To Run Into Your High School Sweetheart List slides You’re Going To Run Into Your High School Sweetheart That’s right, Mr. Clasky is still teaching American History. Advertisement

Your Bully Is Waiting At The City Limits To Greet You With A Punch List slides Your Bully Is Waiting At The City Limits To Greet You With A Punch He’s stood at the boundary line with his armed cocked for the past 15 years. Advertisement

The Old Pizza Hut Is Now A Panera List slides The Old Pizza Hut Is Now A Panera Whoa. This place really has changed. Advertisement

Everyone Is Going To Call You ‘City Boy’ Now List slides Everyone Is Going To Call You ‘City Boy’ Now Look at you, driving around in your fancy electronic car with your long-winded opinions. Advertisement

They Made Your High School Mascot More Racist List slides They Made Your High School Mascot More Racist You knew Indians wasn’t the most politically correct mascot at the time, but changing it to Redskins was really surprising. Advertisement

The 7/11 Parking Lot You Used To Hang Out In Has An Age Limit List slides The 7/11 Parking Lot You Used To Hang Out In Has An Age Limit Sorry, no one older than 18 can loiter here. Advertisement

There’s A Big Statue Of A Cow Now List slides There’s A Big Statue Of A Cow Now Not sure why, but okay. Advertisement

You Still Have To Attend Homeroom List slides You Still Have To Attend Homeroom It may be a nuisance, but you need to stop by your old high school and check in every morning. Advertisement

It’s Easier With Alcohol List slides It’s Easier With Alcohol The alcohol consumption is only concerning if it gets concerning. Advertisement

Bruce Springsteen Will Keep Calling You For Inspiration List slides Bruce Springsteen Will Keep Calling You For Inspiration Seems like the Boss is running out of material. Advertisement

There May Be Between 6 And 19 People Whom You Do Not Recognize List slides There May Be Between 6 And 19 People Whom You Do Not Recognize There is a slight chance that a handful of people who did not live in your hometown when you were growing up moved in while you were not living there. Advertisement

All Your Old Friends Heard You Were Coming Back And Left List slides All Your Old Friends Heard You Were Coming Back And Left Ouch. Well, you have to remember that people change. Advertisement

Homogenization List slides Homogenization Luckily, your hometown now looks exactly like the place you just moved from. Advertisement

Your Old Principal Is The Mayor Now, And He Still Has It Out For You List slides Your Old Principal Is The Mayor Now, And He Still Has It Out For You But as fate would have it, you’ve still got a few tricks up your sleeve as well! Advertisement

Your Parents Moved To Phoenix List slides Your Parents Moved To Phoenix What the hell? When? Where are you supposed to stay now? Advertisement

He Never Stopped Thinking About You List slides He Never Stopped Thinking About You Remember the night before you left? He wishes he had said something then, but now is all we have. Advertisement