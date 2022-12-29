As an adult, unironically liking anything is shameful, but obsessing over characters from children’s movies is tantamount to treason. Here are the things people hate the most about Disney adults.
Using Their Genie+ Pass To Skip Ahead Of Every Line In Society
They think a $25 pass and some mouse ears give them the right to cut in line at the grocery store, and they often get away with it.
They Overshadow Dumb Little Interests Of Your Own
It’s much harder to get a word in about your Lego hobby when they’re around.
They Won’t Acknowledge That Mickey Mouse Bullied You In High School
Every picture of them in mouse ears serves as a painful reminder of the most difficult time in your life.
They Let Nostalgia Seduce Them Into Worshipping A Corporation
Good thing Star Wars fans would never fall for something like this.
They Show Aggression When Traveling In Packs
People are sick of seeing Disney adults rove around neighborhoods in groups, threatening anyone who talks shit about Donald Duck.
They Hiss At The Mere Mention Of Disney’s Competitors
Entering a violent fit of rage at the mention of a Universal Studios film is another reason they’re a pain to hang out with.
Mass Suicides
Diehard Disney fans jumping from the top of Cinderella Castle gives off major cult vibes.
They Keep A Park Employee In The Trunk Of Their Car
Saying “It makes everywhere feel like Disney World!” doesn’t justify kidnapping.
They Kill Both Their Parents To Relate To The Characters
Disney adults have been known to take cosplay too far when, in order to feel more like a Disney prince or princess, they orphan themselves by killing both their parents.
Predictable Instagram Presence
Oh, cool. Another five PTO days spent going to Disney World. And another picture pretending to lift the Epcot ball. Nice.
Most Of Them Don’t Even Look That Hot In A Gaston Costume
You should at least make some aspect of your fandom enjoyable for the rest of us.
Their Obsession With Antisemitism
Casual antisemites are fine, but once you make it your whole identity, you become insufferable.
Always Take Daisy Duck’s Birthday Off Work
It’s highly inconsiderate to one’s non-insane coworkers.
Branding Mouse Ears To Their Forearm
At puberty, every Disney adult must undergo the insane induction process of using molten iron to permanently sear mouse ears onto their skin.
They Are An Identifiable Group
Everybody gets their turn.
Threat Of A Group Costume
Tread carefully if you find yourself near a group of Disney adults around Halloween, or else you might find yourself implicated in their intricate 12-person Finding Nemo costume.
They Have Found A Temporary, Artificial Escape From Our Boring Dystopia
Assholes.
It’s Their Fault The Line For Haunted Mansion Is 90 minutes
Thanks a lot, weirdos.
