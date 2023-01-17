Things People Hate The Most About Nepotism Babies

We all know celebrities are privileged, but that privilege grows exponentially when it’s passed on to their spawn. Here are the things people hate the most about nepo babies.
They Grow Up To Be Nepotism Adults
Gross.
Only Thing Stopping America From Being Pure Meritocracy
Why can’t the entertainment industry hire based on merit alone like they do in business, higher education, law, and every other field?
Every Fight With Their Parents Is A Celebrity Encounter
The average American doesn’t get to argue with someone famous even once in their lives, let alone on a routine basis.
Their Chances Of Walking In On Denzel Washington Taking A Dump Are Much Higher Than Yours
Lucky!
Make Us Waste Several Hours On Wikipedia Researching Famous Parents
Great, now these babies are forcing us to learn about all the Days Of Our Lives episodes their parents starred in too.
How They’ll Never Learn The Value Of Hard Work
Poverty isn’t just a crushing force that destroys your physical and mental health; it also teaches you lessons or something.
Benefiting From Generational Privilege Is Kind Of Tacky
There are certain things only Liza Minnelli can pull off.
They Are A Grotesque, Fleshy Amalgamation Of Their Parents
The macabre appearance of two celebrities fused together can be hard to get past.
They Don’t Realize There Are Other People With Rich Parents Who Aren’t Famous
Sometimes you’re just born into a family where both your parents are lawyers.
They Disregard The People Who Get Jobs Solely Because They’re Hot
It seems that nepotism babies forget that you can also get a job just by being extremely attractive.
Only Reason For Not Being Cast As Will Smith’s Son In ‘The Pursuit Of Happyness’
Sure, you’re 36 and a white woman, but you know why you really had no shot over Jaden Smith.
Created An Intricate Set Of Mutual Defense Pacts That Made A World War Inevitable
Also, bad conversationalists.
Constantly Referencing How Comfortable Uma Thurman’s Womb Is
Cool, Maya, cool.
Their Sex Tapes Have More Views Than Yours
This instant popularity is unfair to all the regular people who have spent years trying to get their amateur porn noticed.
Their Stupid, Beautiful, Angelic, Perfect Faces
God, with a gorgeous, flawless face like that, how can you not want to kis—I mean, kick them.
They Throw Many Feasts With The Finest Pheasants, Lamb, Suckling Pig, Potatoes, Chestnuts, Gravy, Cherries, And Tarts In All The Land
The king won’t even look us peasants in the eye when he throws the leftover slop the pigs didn’t want into our dungeon cells.
Healthy Gums
Gum health is important for all, but only those with existing connections have the opportunity to end bleeding from routine brushing.
All Of Their Character Arcs In ‘Girls’ Felt Forced
If you’re going to have them on the show, at least make it seem organic.
