It’s disgusting to imagine, but Americans take around 10 billion trips on public transit each year. Here are the things that people hate most about public transportation.
Accidentally Sitting On A Wedding Cake
If only you had looked, you would have noticed the intricate five-tier wedding cake placed in the exact spot where you sat down.
Getting On The Wrong Bus
You probably should have been more suspicious when the other passengers asked who you had for homeroom.
Not A Mode Of Transportation You Can Say ‘Follow That Car’ In!
Due to the stop-and-go nature of buses, the bus driver is never receptive to you following a criminal in a high-speed chase.
Horn Sounds Aren’t Funny Enough
Throwing in an “awooga” sound now and then would make riding the bus a lot more appealing.
Too Cheap
Why even bother making money if you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on fuel, auto repairs, and car insurance?
Too Crowded For Entourage
When the subway finally shows up after 20 minutes, it’s so jam-packed that there’s no room for your agent, publicist, two stylists, and nine bodyguards.
Buses Always Breaking The Garage When Pulling In
Most Americans don’t have a garage with the 12-feet, 6-inch clearance needed for the bus to drop them off inside their house.
Lack Of Funicular Infrastructure
Most Americans would love to exclusively take cable cars to work, but the furthest most can travel is up a hill in San Francisco.
Thanking The Bus Driver With A Kiss
While some think it’s unnecessary, many passengers feel rude if they don’t give the bus driver at least a peck on the cheek.
Not Enough Greenhouse Gas Emissions
It’s hard to feel like you’re leaving a mark on this world when your carbon footprint is so small.
When It’s Your Turn To Drive The Bus
Nothing worse than realizing it’s your turn to drive the bus when you’re already running late for work.
Seeing The Little Old Lady
What’s this poor woman doing riding the bus? She looks so tired. The machine will eventually suck the life out of us all.
Hard To Eat Soup
Too much sloshing.
Train Conductors No Longer Wear Those Little Hats
It’s no coincidence that the subway’s efficiency fell after conductors stopped wearing those snazzy caps.
Underground Subways Are Teeming With Mole People
Every subway rider has had the stomach-turning experience of seeing a pack of mole people scamper about the subterranean tunnels in which they dwell.
People Only Getting Pregnant To Get A Seat On The Bus
It’s disgusting to see the lengths people will go to just to get a seat on the bus.
Wondering If Any Of The Strangers You Encounter On The Bus Are Actually God
In reality, only two to three people on each bus are the Divine Creator Himself.
Train Doesn’t Go ‘Choo-Choo’
For many people, traveling by rail has very limited appeal if a mustachioed man in a smart little cap isn’t pulling a cord to sound a cheery steam whistle.