Burglaries are easily preventable, especially if you have a gun. Here are things robbers always look for when casing a house.
A Shitty Car In Your Driveway
This signals to a burglar that you focus your vast wealth on valuables inside your house.
Architectural Detail
Discerning criminals wouldn’t be caught dead robbing a prewar home if the fireplace mantel no longer has its original molding.
A Comically Inept Duo Of Security Guards
Robbers enjoy a good laugh as much as anyone else.
If You’re A Shoes Off Inside Household
Yes, they want to steal your stuff, but they’re not monsters.
Carbon Monoxide Detectors
No thief wants to steal in unsafe working conditions.
A Bowl Of Change
Sweet, there must be at least $15 in there!
A Single Lamp Left On
Even if a house is confirmed to be completely empty, it’s just too risky.
A ‘Trespassers Will Be Shot’ Sign
Proudly signaling that you’re the kind of person who would take a life to defend your plasma TV lets all the burglars know you’re an idiot, and thus an easy target.
A Family Photo That Can Break To Symbolize How Fragile Your Loved Ones’ Safety Is
Your family could have been home, and then what would have happened? You need to reflect on how you’re protecting them.
A Guest Bedroom
Thieving can be hard work, so a guest bedroom can be a nice place to take a quick nap.
Cute Shops Nearby
Burglars love to celebrate after a big score.
Other Robbers
There’s nothing more embarrassing than trying to split an air fryer four ways.
Scholarships
Free tuition to a university would allow a criminal to turn their life around and seek more legitimate employment in the future.
Security Cameras
Generally placed on the exterior of the home, these are easy to swipe and command a high value in most markets.
Stacks Of Cash On The Lawn
Robbers are opportunistic, so they’ll take advantage if you make it easy on them.
Your High School Yearbook
Many robbers like to have a good laugh at how nerdy you were in high school before they take off with your stuff.
A Shadowy Figure That Stares Down On Them From An Upstairs Window But Disappears When They Take A Second Look
Burglars are already committing a crime. They really don’t need to get cursed by robbing a haunted house.
Too Many Stairs
The easiest way to prevent robberies is by forcing thieves to exercise.