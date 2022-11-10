With a recent increase in the number of accounts suspended from the social media site, The Onion examines all the things that will get you permanently banned from Elon Musk’s Twitter.
Inactivity
Users who have gone more than one year without tweeting the N-word will have their accounts deleted.
Using Slurs Like ‘Adult Virgin Who Owns Electric Car Company’
Hateful language will not be tolerated.
Getting More Likes Than Him
Nobody upstages Twitter’s new big boy, The Musk.
DMing Grimes
Don’t even think about it.
Stealing Memes From Your Followers Without Attribution
Oh wait, this one was put here by mistake. Forget we mentioned it.
Bringing Up The Past
Twitter is now only for the present and the future and should not be threatened or contradicted by things from before.
Changing Your Twitter Display Name To ‘Mark’
Honestly, there’s no reason to be so immature. You’re adults.
Refusing To Carry Elon’s Baby
It’s only nine months, and he just wants to impregnate you to save humanity. Why are you being such a bitch about it?
Election Misinformation (Bad Kind)
You can still post the good kind, though.
Posting On Twitter In The Middle Of The Night If You’re A Twitter Employee
You’re supposed to be working, damn it!
Doxxing Someone Without Labeling It ‘(Parody)’
If you’re going to release the personal information of a journalist you disagree with—including their phone number, their address, and the names of their children—you should at the very least include the label ‘(parody)’ so as not to get flagged.
Enjoying Yourself
No longer allowed.
Responding To Elon’s Tweets With The Cry Laughing Emoji Instead Of The Sideways Cry Laughing Emoji
Elon is a really funny guy, and he can sense when you’re not actually laughing.
Leaving
Any attempt to leave Twitter will result in a permanent ban.
Posting The Vase
You know the one. If you tempt fate by posting a picture of The Vase, your account is as good as banned—and you will deserve it.
Pretending To Be One Of Elon’s Organ Clones
Elon has taken a particularly hard-line stance against verified users who change their name and photo to resemble any of the thousands of secret organ clones he’s growing in a lab under Tesla HQ.
God This Website Sucks, Huh?
Not an offense you can get banned for, but holy shit. It just blows.
Running A Factory Built On Labor Violations, War Profiteering, Animal Abuse, And Tax Subsidies To Make Oneself Rich
Musk was perfectly clear when he asked Twitter users not to imitate him.
Writing A Tweet That Is Flagged As Not Epic Sauce
Since his arrival, Elon has revamped the Twitter algorithm to more accurately detect when tweets are not epic sauce enough to meet Twitter’s terms of service.
Posting A Picture Of Elon Musk With Ghislaine Maxwell
It makes Musk too sad to see himself with the one who got away.