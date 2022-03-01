If you’re a weak-ass pussy bitch who is actually considering standing up for yourself, it’s important to be prepared. Here are several phrases to avoid saying when confronting a bully. Advertisement

“I won’t stand for this.” List slides “I won’t stand for this.” Bullies have excellent comedic timing and they won’t miss the chance to lay you out. Advertisement

“I’m telling your parents.” List slides “I’m telling your parents.” Solid chance you’ll just be bringing in bigger and more experienced bullies by doing this. Advertisement

“This kind of behavior will only help you get everything you want throughout your life.” List slides “This kind of behavior will only help you get everything you want throughout your life.” You can at least take solace in the fact that you went to school with a future CEO or Supreme Court justice. Advertisement

“I’ll give you the names of 10 weaker people you can bully instead.” List slides “I’ll give you the names of 10 weaker people you can bully instead.” They’ll take you up on that and then continue right where they left off. Advertisement

“You can take my lunch money, but know that it may not be enough due to inflation.” List slides “You can take my lunch money, but know that it may not be enough due to inflation.” Bullies are going to get even more upset once they hear about the inflation crisis. Advertisement

“I should warn you, in my Dungeons & Dragons group I’m a level nine red mage.” List slides “I should warn you, in my Dungeons & Dragons group I’m a level nine red mage.” All bullies have a class ability that gives them 100% resistance to imaginary fire spells. Advertisement

“I fit into this locker perfectly!” List slides “I fit into this locker perfectly!” Really? You’re going to admit to your bully that you’re shaped exactly like a locker? Advertisement

“I can get you a pre-owned Camry for $4,000 less than any dealership.” List slides “I can get you a pre-owned Camry for $4,000 less than any dealership.” This might save your life in the moment, but you’d better have a plan when the bully rolls up with a down payment. Advertisement

“Go ahead, I deserve this.” List slides “Go ahead, I deserve this.” When you make a bully pity you, they actually hit you harder for forcing them to feel human. Advertisement

“Let’s join forces and kill the principal.” List slides “Let’s join forces and kill the principal.” This may scare off potential co-conspirators. Advertisement

“Please let me return to my stable home life.” List slides “Please let me return to my stable home life.” Bullies don’t want to hear that other people have well-adjusted families! Advertisement

“Officer, please stop! I’m not resisting.” List slides “Officer, please stop! I’m not resisting.” Your best bet is to hope the dash cam footage goes viral on Twitter. Advertisement

“Can I get a letter of recommendation?” List slides “Can I get a letter of recommendation?” The person responsible for making you feel small every single day is not the one to help you get into ​Wesleyan. Advertisement

“You caught me just in time, I was just about to go to the bathroom to give myself a swirlie.” List slides “You caught me just in time, I was just about to go to the bathroom to give myself a swirlie.” Don’t make yourself known as the kid who loves swirlies, it’s just going to make things worse. Advertisement

“Thank you so much, I’ve grown a lot in my time at this company.” List slides “Thank you so much, I’ve grown a lot in my time at this company.” Exposing yourself as a self-sacrificing defender of capitalism makes you look like a weenie. Advertisement

“Have you gained weight since my last beatdown?” List slides “Have you gained weight since my last beatdown?” You deserve the ass-kicking you’re about to receive. Advertisement

“You’re just like James Van Der Beek in the 1995 coming of age film Angus!” List slides “You’re just like James Van Der Beek in the 1995 coming of age film Angus!” Because of JVDB’s later work in TV and film, they will assume that’s a good thing. Advertisement

“You’re not a good enough bully to light a fire under me to create something great.” List slides “You’re not a good enough bully to light a fire under me to create something great.” They aren’t going to want to hear they won’t be a source of inspiration to your budding music career or one-man show. Advertisement