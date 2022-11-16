In a post-Roe world, speaking publicly about your abortion can have major legal ramifications. Here are the things you should never post on social media if you’ve terminated a pregnancy.
“Please respect my privacy at this time.”
“Please respect my privacy at this time.”
This is not what social media is for.
“I’m proud to share I’ve lost 5 pounds in one day, and you can too with this one simple medical procedure.”
“I’m proud to share I’ve lost 5 pounds in one day, and you can too with this one simple medical procedure.”
Framing your abortion as a weight-loss technique unfortunately doesn’t make it any less illegal.
“Headed to Paris in two weeks!”
“Headed to Paris in two weeks!”
No need to throw it in our faces.
Your Grandmother’s Family Recipe For Abortion
Your Grandmother’s Family Recipe For Abortion
Nana wanted that to stay in the family.
“@smithsonian I got an abortion!!!”
“@smithsonian I got an abortion!!!”
Not sure why’d they care.
A Recipe For Ginger Cookies
A Recipe For Ginger Cookies
Post all the cooking tutorials you want, but you will forevermore be known as a harlot who gets abortions.
Photos Of You Excelling In Your Career And Social Life, Unencumbered By Children
Photos Of You Excelling In Your Career And Social Life, Unencumbered By Children
Awfully suspicious, if you ask the antiabortion crowd.
“[Child emoji] [Coffin emoji][Dancing emoji][Confetti emoji]”
“[Child emoji] [Coffin emoji][Dancing emoji][Confetti emoji]”
At least throw a sad face in there to seem a little down about it.
“Back in my day, you could get an abortion for just a nickel.”
“Back in my day, you could get an abortion for just a nickel.”
Younger generations are tired of hearing how cheap and accessible healthcare used to be.
Your Abortion Playlist
Your Abortion Playlist
It’s not necessary for people to know you were listening to that new ABBA album from last year and an episode of Revisionist History with Malcolm Gladwell.
A Nuanced Explanation Of Why Getting An Abortion Was The Right Choice For You At This Time
A Nuanced Explanation Of Why Getting An Abortion Was The Right Choice For You At This Time
You lost pretty much everyone who uses social media at “nuanced.”
“I can’t find my fetus anywhere. Has anyone seen it?”
“I can’t find my fetus anywhere. Has anyone seen it?”
Pretending you simply lost the fetus growing inside you probably won’t hold up in court.
A Meme Featuring A Picture Of The Gerber Baby In Crosshairs With The Caption ‘It’s Huntin’ Season.’
A Meme Featuring A Picture Of The Gerber Baby In Crosshairs With The Caption ‘It’s Huntin’ Season.’
While it’s admittedly a dank meme, it’s highly inappropriate.
“No more baby! LOL”
“No more baby! LOL”
No one young enough to conceive uses LOL anymore.
“Guess who just got an abortion??”
“Guess who just got an abortion??”
Who? It’s not nice to gate-keep secrets.
Any Account Whatsoever Of The Unique Emotional Challenges Women Face During The Process
Any Account Whatsoever Of The Unique Emotional Challenges Women Face During The Process
Unless, of course, you want to get harassed by a bunch of hateful strangers.
“Having an abortion is never anyone’s first choice, but it should be everyone’s right.”
“Having an abortion is never anyone’s first choice, but it should be everyone’s right.”
Wow, didn’t know you were a slut.
“Disregard previous posts about baby name advice.”
“Disregard previous posts about baby name advice.”
You can just say nothing.