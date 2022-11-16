In a post-Roe world, speaking publicly about your abortion can have major legal ramifications. Here are the things you should never post on social media if you’ve terminated a pregnancy. Advertisement

“Please respect my privacy at this time.” List slides “Please respect my privacy at this time.” This is not what social media is for. Advertisement

“I’m proud to share I’ve lost 5 pounds in one day, and you can too with this one simple medical procedure.” List slides “I’m proud to share I’ve lost 5 pounds in one day, and you can too with this one simple medical procedure.” Framing your abortion as a weight-loss technique unfortunately doesn’t make it any less illegal. Advertisement

“Headed to Paris in two weeks!” List slides “Headed to Paris in two weeks!” No need to throw it in our faces. Advertisement

Your Grandmother’s Family Recipe For Abortion List slides Your Grandmother’s Family Recipe For Abortion Nana wanted that to stay in the family. Advertisement

“@smithsonian I got an abortion!!!” List slides “@smithsonian I got an abortion!!!” Not sure why’d they care. Advertisement

A Recipe For Ginger Cookies List slides A Recipe For Ginger Cookies Post all the cooking tutorials you want, but you will forevermore be known as a harlot who gets abortions. Advertisement

Photos Of You Excelling In Your Career And Social Life, Unencumbered By Children List slides Photos Of You Excelling In Your Career And Social Life, Unencumbered By Children Awfully suspicious, if you ask the antiabortion crowd. Advertisement

“[Child emoji] [Coffin emoji][Dancing emoji][Confetti emoji]” List slides “[Child emoji] [Coffin emoji][Dancing emoji][Confetti emoji]” At least throw a sad face in there to seem a little down about it. Advertisement

“Back in my day, you could get an abortion for just a nickel.” List slides “Back in my day, you could get an abortion for just a nickel.” Younger generations are tired of hearing how cheap and accessible healthcare used to be. Advertisement

Your Abortion Playlist List slides Your Abortion Playlist It’s not necessary for people to know you were listening to that new ABBA album from last year and an episode of Revisionist History with Malcolm Gladwell. Advertisement

A Nuanced Explanation Of Why Getting An Abortion Was The Right Choice For You At This Time List slides A Nuanced Explanation Of Why Getting An Abortion Was The Right Choice For You At This Time You lost pretty much everyone who uses social media at “nuanced.” Advertisement

“I can’t find my fetus anywhere. Has anyone seen it?” List slides “I can’t find my fetus anywhere. Has anyone seen it?” Pretending you simply lost the fetus growing inside you probably won’t hold up in court. Advertisement

A Meme Featuring A Picture Of The Gerber Baby In Crosshairs With The Caption ‘It’s Huntin’ Season.’ List slides A Meme Featuring A Picture Of The Gerber Baby In Crosshairs With The Caption ‘It’s Huntin’ Season.’ While it’s admittedly a dank meme, it’s highly inappropriate. Advertisement

“No more baby! LOL” List slides “No more baby! LOL” No one young enough to conceive uses LOL anymore. Advertisement

“Guess who just got an abortion??” List slides “Guess who just got an abortion??” Who? It’s not nice to gate-keep secrets. Advertisement

Any Account Whatsoever Of The Unique Emotional Challenges Women Face During The Process List slides Any Account Whatsoever Of The Unique Emotional Challenges Women Face During The Process Unless, of course, you want to get harassed by a bunch of hateful strangers. Advertisement

“Having an abortion is never anyone’s first choice, but it should be everyone’s right.” List slides “Having an abortion is never anyone’s first choice, but it should be everyone’s right.” Wow, didn’t know you were a slut. Advertisement