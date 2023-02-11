Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

While it’s best to avoid engaging with them at all, if you must talk to someone who is a member of “Chiefs Nation,” here are things you should never say. Advertisement

2 / 20 “How’d they manage to become as despised as the Patriots so quickly?” List slides “How’d they manage to become as despised as the Patriots so quickly?” Have to admit, that’s an accomplishment. Advertisement

3 / 20 “My sport’s team corporate stadium namesake sponsor is more boring.” List slides “My sport’s team corporate stadium namesake sponsor is more boring.” Thinking your team’s stadium sponsor is more boring than a federal employee insurance provider is a nonstarter. Advertisement

4 / 20 “Even if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, they’ll just have to compete for it again next year.” List slides “Even if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, they’ll just have to compete for it again next year.” Christ, you’re right—when does this end?! Advertisement

5 / 20 “Your logo is racist!” List slides “Your logo is racist!” That’s the appeal. Advertisement

6 / 20 “Tyreek Hill is innocent.” List slides “Tyreek Hill is innocent.” He’s on the Dolphins now, so Chiefs fans no longer have to pretend to believe that. Advertisement

7 / 20 “I prefer New England–style barbecue.” List slides “I prefer New England–style barbecue.” You actually shouldn’t say this to anyone. Advertisement

8 / 20 “Your team has faced charges of cultural appropriation and misuse of Indigenous names, symbols, and practices.” List slides “Your team has faced charges of cultural appropriation and misuse of Indigenous names, symbols, and practices.” They’ll tomahawk-chop you. Advertisement

9 / 20 “Mama Kelce loves Jason more.” List slides “Mama Kelce loves Jason more.” Shut up, Jason! Advertisement

10 / 20 “Soccer is football in most of the world.” List slides “Soccer is football in most of the world.” This works on most NFL fans, actually. Advertisement

11 / 20 “Face mask, automatic 15-yard penalty, first down.” List slides “Face mask, automatic 15-yard penalty, first down.” That’s bullshit, ref. Advertisement

12 / 20 “Show me the tomahawk chop but not in a racist way.” List slides “Show me the tomahawk chop but not in a racist way.” Is any Chiefs fan up for that challenge? Advertisement

13 / 20 “Camus wrote that one should die unreconciled and not of one’s own free will, even the starting lineup of the Chiefs.” List slides “Camus wrote that one should die unreconciled and not of one’s own free will, even the starting lineup of the Chiefs.” Chiefs fans famously reject absurdist philosophy as shallow and pessimistic. Advertisement

14 / 20 “Do you think it’s better to be respected or feared?” List slides “Do you think it’s better to be respected or feared?” Are you drunk? Advertisement

15 / 20 “Wow, they’re really good at holding the ball and running and falling on the ground.” List slides “Wow, they’re really good at holding the ball and running and falling on the ground.” Chiefs fans can do their own commentating, thanks. Advertisement

16 / 20 “You know, tens of thousands of rambunctious, drunk fans doing a tomahawk chop might be an upsetting spectacle to members of the Native American community.” List slides “You know, tens of thousands of rambunctious, drunk fans doing a tomahawk chop might be an upsetting spectacle to members of the Native American community.” What? No, they definitely love it. Advertisement

17 / 20 “Oh, I thought it said ‘Chefs.’” List slides “Oh, I thought it said ‘Chefs.’” You probably should eat something. Advertisement