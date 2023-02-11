Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

Football

Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

While it’s best to avoid engaging with them at all, if you must talk to someone who is a member of “Chiefs Nation,” here are things you should never say.

“How’d they manage to become as despised as the Patriots so quickly?”

"How'd they manage to become as despised as the Patriots so quickly?"

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

Have to admit, that’s an accomplishment.

3 / 20

“My sport’s team corporate stadium namesake sponsor is more boring.”

"My sport's team corporate stadium namesake sponsor is more boring."

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

Thinking your team’s stadium sponsor is more boring than a federal employee insurance provider is a nonstarter.

4 / 20

“Even if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, they’ll just have to compete for it again next year.”

"Even if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, they'll just have to compete for it again next year."

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

Christ, you’re right—when does this end?!

5 / 20

“Your logo is racist!”

"Your logo is racist!"

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

That’s the appeal.

6 / 20

“Tyreek Hill is innocent.”

"Tyreek Hill is innocent."

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

He’s on the Dolphins now, so Chiefs fans no longer have to pretend to believe that.

7 / 20

“I prefer New England–style barbecue.”

"I prefer New England–style barbecue."

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

You actually shouldn’t say this to anyone.

8 / 20

“Your team has faced charges of cultural appropriation and misuse of Indigenous names, symbols, and practices.”

"Your team has faced charges of cultural appropriation and misuse of Indigenous names, symbols, and practices."

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

They’ll tomahawk-chop you.

9 / 20

“Mama Kelce loves Jason more.”

"Mama Kelce loves Jason more."

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

Shut up, Jason!

10 / 20

“Soccer is football in most of the world.”

"Soccer is football in most of the world."

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

This works on most NFL fans, actually.

11 / 20

“Face mask, automatic 15-yard penalty, first down.”

"Face mask, automatic 15-yard penalty, first down."

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

That’s bullshit, ref.

12 / 20

“Show me the tomahawk chop but not in a racist way.”

"Show me the tomahawk chop but not in a racist way."

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

Is any Chiefs fan up for that challenge?

13 / 20

“Camus wrote that one should die unreconciled and not of one’s own free will, even the starting lineup of the Chiefs.”

"Camus wrote that one should die unreconciled and not of one's own free will, even the starting lineup of the Chiefs."

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

Chiefs fans famously reject absurdist philosophy as shallow and pessimistic.

14 / 20

“Do you think it’s better to be respected or feared?”

"Do you think it's better to be respected or feared?"

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

Are you drunk?

15 / 20

“Wow, they’re really good at holding the ball and running and falling on the ground.”

"Wow, they're really good at holding the ball and running and falling on the ground."

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

Chiefs fans can do their own commentating, thanks.

16 / 20

“You know, tens of thousands of rambunctious, drunk fans doing a tomahawk chop might be an upsetting spectacle to members of the Native American community.”

"You know, tens of thousands of rambunctious, drunk fans doing a tomahawk chop might be an upsetting spectacle to members of the Native American community."

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

What? No, they definitely love it.

17 / 20

“Oh, I thought it said ‘Chefs.’”

"Oh, I thought it said 'Chefs.'"

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

You probably should eat something.

18 / 20

“Go Chiefs!”

"Go Chiefs!"

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Chiefs Fan

Chiefs fans hate themselves more than anyone.

19 / 20

