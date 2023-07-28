Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

Breaking News

Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

A conservative commentator and columnist, Ben Shapiro co-founded the Daily Wire website and is host of the podcast The Ben Shapiro Show. If you know someone who is a fan of Ben Shapiro, here are things you should never say.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Is he the guy who says really dumb things really fast to seem smart to people who have never read a book?”

“Is he the guy who says really dumb things really fast to seem smart to people who have never read a book?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

No, that’s Jordan Peterson.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Debate measures rhetorical skill, not the value of ideas, which would be better explored by genuine conversation divorced from some childish idea of winning or losing.”

“Debate measures rhetorical skill, not the value of ideas, which would be better explored by genuine conversation divorced from some childish idea of winning or losing.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

Get ready to be destroyed by an epic rebuttal.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Shapiro’s obsession with Hollywood is based on his experience as a failed screenwriter, which is all the more embarrassing given that his mom was a TV exec and his dad a successful composer.”

“Shapiro’s obsession with Hollywood is based on his experience as a failed screenwriter, which is all the more embarrassing given that his mom was a TV exec and his dad a successful composer.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

All they’re gonna hear is “Jews run Hollywood” and think you’re on their side.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“I have enjoyed something.”

“I have enjoyed something.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

Well, buckle up, because you’re about to watch a 48-minute video about why you’re wrong.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“He should go back to writing fiction.”

“He should go back to writing fiction.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

Even his biggest fans don’t want another Ben Shapiro novel.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“I prefer to get my homophobic views from my father.”

“I prefer to get my homophobic views from my father.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

Never suggest that your father can set up podcast equipment and spew hatred as well as Shapiro.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“How are things at home?”

“How are things at home?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

Nobody with a healthy personal life is watching this man’s videos.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“He doesn’t have enough star power to radicalize me into a white supremacist.”

“He doesn’t have enough star power to radicalize me into a white supremacist.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

Not enough star power? This man edited a website for God’s sake.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“I’m a woman, and I consider myself a feminist.”

“I’m a woman, and I consider myself a feminist.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

Sadly, women are far too dumb to understand Ben Shapiro’s arguments for why that’s the wrong thing to say.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Steven, stop watching YouTube videos. It’s time for bed.”

“Steven, stop watching YouTube videos. It’s time for bed.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

Shut up, Mom!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Ben Shapiro would probably die if invited to an eccentric chocolate maker’s factory.”

“Ben Shapiro would probably die if invited to an eccentric chocolate maker’s factory.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

The last thing Ben Shapiro fans want to think about is the many similarities between their hero and the cautionary children of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Let’s all work together to battle climate change and ensure our children live on a habitable planet.”

“Let’s all work together to battle climate change and ensure our children live on a habitable planet.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

But then it won’t be as fun to villainize women and minorities!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Andrew Tate is better at using social media to divide the country.”

“Andrew Tate is better at using social media to divide the country.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

Why make them choose between these two fine gentlemen?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“His sister is kinda hot.”

“His sister is kinda hot.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

They will agree with you, and you will regret hearing their thoughts on the matter.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“I’ve actually looked into this exact thing with evidence-based research and logical arguments, and I disagree.”

“I’ve actually looked into this exact thing with evidence-based research and logical arguments, and I disagree.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

That does not, nor will it ever, matter to them.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“I think some of the ways that the country has changed since the 1950s have been good.”

“I think some of the ways that the country has changed since the 1950s have been good.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

Wow, you are just spoiling for a fight, aren’t you?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“What do you think of Hayek’s conception of spontaneous order and the evolution of free societies?”

“What do you think of Hayek’s conception of spontaneous order and the evolution of free societies?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

Oh, these people aren’t the thinking kind of conservative.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“I disagree.”

“I disagree.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

You just roped yourself into a breathless, three-hour debate.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Tucker Carlson

Fox News Anchors Respond To Claims About Workplace’s Toxic Culture

Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

Back To Homepage

Advertisement