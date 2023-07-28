Things To Never Say To A Fan Of Ben Shapiro

A conservative commentator and columnist, Ben Shapiro co-founded the Daily Wire website and is host of the podcast The Ben Shapiro Show. If you know someone who is a fan of Ben Shapiro, here are things you should never say.
“Is he the guy who says really dumb things really fast to seem smart to people who have never read a book?”
“Is he the guy who says really dumb things really fast to seem smart to people who have never read a book?”
No, that’s Jordan Peterson.
“Debate measures rhetorical skill, not the value of ideas, which would be better explored by genuine conversation divorced from some childish idea of winning or losing.”
“Debate measures rhetorical skill, not the value of ideas, which would be better explored by genuine conversation divorced from some childish idea of winning or losing.”
Get ready to be destroyed by an epic rebuttal.
“Shapiro’s obsession with Hollywood is based on his experience as a failed screenwriter, which is all the more embarrassing given that his mom was a TV exec and his dad a successful composer.”
“Shapiro’s obsession with Hollywood is based on his experience as a failed screenwriter, which is all the more embarrassing given that his mom was a TV exec and his dad a successful composer.”
All they’re gonna hear is “Jews run Hollywood” and think you’re on their side.
“I have enjoyed something.”
Well, buckle up, because you’re about to watch a 48-minute video about why you’re wrong.
“He should go back to writing fiction.”
Even his biggest fans don’t want another Ben Shapiro novel.
“I prefer to get my homophobic views from my father.”
Never suggest that your father can set up podcast equipment and spew hatred as well as Shapiro.
“How are things at home?”
Nobody with a healthy personal life is watching this man’s videos.
“He doesn’t have enough star power to radicalize me into a white supremacist.”
Not enough star power? This man edited a website for God’s sake.
“I’m a woman, and I consider myself a feminist.”
Sadly, women are far too dumb to understand Ben Shapiro’s arguments for why that’s the wrong thing to say.
“Steven, stop watching YouTube videos. It’s time for bed.”
Shut up, Mom!
“Ben Shapiro would probably die if invited to an eccentric chocolate maker’s factory.”
The last thing Ben Shapiro fans want to think about is the many similarities between their hero and the cautionary children of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.
“Let’s all work together to battle climate change and ensure our children live on a habitable planet.”
“Let’s all work together to battle climate change and ensure our children live on a habitable planet.”
But then it won’t be as fun to villainize women and minorities!
“Andrew Tate is better at using social media to divide the country.”
Why make them choose between these two fine gentlemen?
“His sister is kinda hot.”
They will agree with you, and you will regret hearing their thoughts on the matter.
“I’ve actually looked into this exact thing with evidence-based research and logical arguments, and I disagree.”
“I’ve actually looked into this exact thing with evidence-based research and logical arguments, and I disagree.”
That does not, nor will it ever, matter to them.
“I think some of the ways that the country has changed since the 1950s have been good.”
Wow, you are just spoiling for a fight, aren’t you?
“What do you think of Hayek’s conception of spontaneous order and the evolution of free societies?”
Oh, these people aren’t the thinking kind of conservative.
“I disagree.”
You just roped yourself into a breathless, three-hour debate.