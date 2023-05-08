Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

If you know someone who’s a fan of Louder With Crowder host and world-class husband Steven Crowder, here are the things you should never say to them.

“Wives for sale! Brand-new docile submissive wives for sale here!”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

You’re going to be swamped with orders.

“Your guy really fucked up not taking that $50 million deal from The Daily Wire.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

Crowder fans don’t appreciate the implication that the guy making money off anger and fear lacks a keen business sense.

“Alex Jones is hotter.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

Attractiveness is subjective.

“God, how is our society so fucked up that you can celebrate and enjoy a man whose entire identity is based around hatred and vitriol?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

Spoken like someone who’s going to hell.

“Seems like he was abusive to his ex-wife.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

That’s just icing on the cake, dummy.

“I guess Ring cameras are pretty effective at capturing antisocial and abusive behavior after all.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

Don’t remind them.

“He crawled back to YouTube even after they demonetized him? What a cuck!”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

Fans are more than aware of this dark, cucked episode in Crowder’s professional history.

“I hate gay people.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

Not mean enough.

“Have you ever felt love once in your life?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

Not yet, but they’re sure to once Stockholm syndrome kicks in.

“Damn, he’s only 35 years old? He looks rough.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

That’s not really fair, as he actually looks pretty good compared to most of his much younger viewers.

“No way. I’m a huge piece of shit, too!”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

Please. You wish you could be as big of a piece of shit as someone who likes Steven Crowder.

“Do you verbally and emotionally abuse your partner?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

You know very well that they have no one.

“Of all the raging conservatives out there, he’s the one you’re listening to?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

Reminding them there are legions of shrieking right-wing pundits they could enjoy the content of might make them question how they’re spending their time.

“I’m leaving you for Steven Crowder.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

A betrayal from all sides on a scale nearly impossible to fathom.

“I am not white.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

It’s best not to provoke them, given their naturally aggressive disposition.

“Women.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

Crowder’s fans prefer to call them “property.”

“We met him, and he was shorter than we thought he’d be.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

Insulting the manhood of one of the nation’s strongest, most virile men who sits behind a desk and complains is tantamount to violence.

“Love is real.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To A Steven Crowder Fan

Everyone knows love is a left-wing conspiracy designed to undercut the free market.

