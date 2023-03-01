Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

Local

Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

Using hallucinogens carries the serious risk of a bad trip, but a skilled guide can help talk down a friend or loved one before their feelings of paranoia or anxiety spin out of control. Here’s what not to say to a friend having a bad trip.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 23

“What did you take? Actiq? Adderall? Alfenta? Alprazolam? Alzapam? Ambien? Anexsia?”

“What did you take? Actiq? Adderall? Alfenta? Alprazolam? Alzapam? Ambien? Anexsia?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

Now’s not the time to show off how many controlled substances you can name off the top of your head.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 23

“How many fingers am I holding up?”

“How many fingers am I holding up?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

This comes across as rudely rubbing it in that your fingers aren’t demon penises right now.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 23

“Whoa, we’re turning all, like, cosmic, daddy-o! Scoobity-doobity-dop!”

“Whoa, we’re turning all, like, cosmic, daddy-o! Scoobity-doobity-dop!”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

Contrary to popular belief, statements like this, often made before transforming into an anthropomorphized top hat sailing across the background of the universe’s Technicolor wonder, only further open up the possibilities of tumbling down long black portals or being arrested by the Bad Time Bandit later on.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 23

“I know what will cheer you up! This picture of your grandfather on his deathbed.”

“I know what will cheer you up! This picture of your grandfather on his deathbed.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

Hey, that isn’t helpful!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 23

“Are you okay?”

“Are you okay?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

Open this door, and you’ll be stuck there listening to their incoherent babbling for hours.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 23

“Oh no! Did you eat all my heroin brownies?!”

“Oh no! Did you eat all my heroin brownies?!”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

Your roommate might have scoobed your stash accidentally, but at this point you just need to be supportive and not guilt trip her.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 23

“Since you’re going to die soon, can I move into your house and marry your wife?”

“Since you’re going to die soon, can I move into your house and marry your wife?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

That’s for the estate lawyers to sort out.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 23

“You’re going through a lot right now, but you are loved, you are supported, and you are safe. We’re going to get through this together. I promise, okay?”

“You’re going through a lot right now, but you are loved, you are supported, and you are safe. We’re going to get through this together. I promise, okay?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

Eww, you’re being super clingy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 23

“I got a feeling / That tonight’s gonna be a bad night / That tonight’s gonna be a bad night / That tonight’s gonna be a bad, bad night / A feeling / That tonight’s gonna be a bad night / That tonight’s gonna be a bad night / That tonight’s gonna be a bad, bad night / A feeling / That tonight’s gonna be a bad night / That tonight’s gonna be a bad night / That tonight’s gonna be a bad, bad night / A feeling / That tonight’s gonna be a bad night / That tonight’s gonna be a bad night / That tonight’s gonna be a bad, bad night.”

“I got a feeling / That tonight’s gonna be a bad night / That tonight’s gonna be a bad night / That tonight’s gonna be a bad, bad night / A feeling / That tonight’s gonna be a bad night / That tonight’s gonna be a bad night / That tonight’s gonna be a bad, bad night / A feeling / That tonight’s gonna be a bad night / That tonight’s gonna be a bad night / That tonight’s gonna be a bad, bad night / A feeling / That tonight’s gonna be a bad night / That tonight’s gonna be a bad night / That tonight’s gonna be a bad, bad night.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

This was so close to the perfect thing to say, but these carefully modified lyrics to the Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling” are actually going to make your friend spiral.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 23

“It’s so cool how you bogarted all the drugs.”

“It’s so cool how you bogarted all the drugs.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

Your sarcasm won’t land effectively until they come out the other side.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 23

“Hey, get the hell out of here, you stupid kids!”

“Hey, get the hell out of here, you stupid kids!”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

Patience and compassion are much more helpful than rattling your broom and shouting at them for pouring out all the Pepto Bismol in aisle five and shouting something indecipherable about fire.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 23

“Have you ever heard the Grateful Dead?”

“Have you ever heard the Grateful Dead?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

They’re already suffering. No need to punish them further.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 23

“Aw, you look so cute when you’re screaming insensibly about the two-dimensional hell you’ve made for yourself!”

“Aw, you look so cute when you’re screaming insensibly about the two-dimensional hell you’ve made for yourself!”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

The time to compliment how cute your girlfriend is was before she started hearing warped voices beckoning her into the depths of insanity.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 23

“You’re probably just bloated.”

“You’re probably just bloated.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

Everybody knows to take a Lactaid before the fentanyl.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 23

“Okay, so yes, the bad news is that the dancing corpses are real, the puddles of blood are real, all the guns pointed at you are very real, but thankfully, the tessellating pattern of neon pink is just a hallucination.”

“Okay, so yes, the bad news is that the dancing corpses are real, the puddles of blood are real, all the guns pointed at you are very real, but thankfully, the tessellating pattern of neon pink is just a hallucination.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

There’s probably a gentler way to break this to them.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 23

“Hey, fucker, get off your ass and pay the electricity bill.”

“Hey, fucker, get off your ass and pay the electricity bill.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

Logging onto ComEd’s payment portal is probably going to be tough while your boyfriend is paying witness to the rapid decomposition of his mother and father’s corpses.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 23

“Is this mask scary to you right now?”

“Is this mask scary to you right now?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

Don’t ruin the illusion that you’re the real-life skeleton master with your need for validation.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 23

“You still owe me $15 for the acid.”

“You still owe me $15 for the acid.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

It’s not worth mentioning something so petty at a time like this when their purse is sitting right next to them, wide open.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 23

“It’s all in your head.”

“It’s all in your head.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

Don’t just stand there spouting empty axioms at them. Go get the butcher knife so they can cut their damaged brain out of their skull.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 23

“I am freaking the fuck out.”

“I am freaking the fuck out.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To Someone During A Bad Drug Trip

One at a time, pal.

Advertisement

22 / 23

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

What To Say If Your Kid Catches You Doing Drugs

Favorite Snacks In Every State

Signs You Definitely Smoke Too Much Weed

Back To Homepage

Advertisement

23 / 23