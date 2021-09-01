If someone feels nothing after losing a family member or friend, they are a psychopath, and you can say whatever you want. Otherwise, here are things you should never say to someone who is grieving. Advertisement

“If you need anything, let me know.” List slides “If you need anything, let me know.” Uninspired and cliché .

“Do you want me to put you in touch with a good impressionist?” List slides “Do you want me to put you in touch with a good impressionist?” It may seem good on paper, but hiring someone to impersonate a late loved one never pans out.

“Which body part do you think will decompose first?” List slides “Which body part do you think will decompose first?” It’s actually more polite to just tell someone straightforwardly that the brain begins to decompose minutes after death rather than making them guess.

“Don’t be sad, you have plenty of other family members!” List slides “Don’t be sad, you have plenty of other family members!” Reminding a grieving person of how many more funerals they’ll have to pay for isn’t as helpful as you think.

“Your father would’ve wanted you to open a Checkers franchise.” List slides “Your father would’ve wanted you to open a Checkers franchise.” Whatever financial incentives you might have, now’s not the time to pressure someone into opening a drive-thru burger restaurant.

“Let me know if you’re not up for sexually satisfying your boyfriend.” List slides “Let me know if you’re not up for sexually satisfying your boyfriend.” Grief can prove to be a strain on relationships, but that’s no excuse for worming your way into having intimate relations with someone’s partner even if he’s admittedly a total stud.

“You know who else is dead? Character actor Hal Holbrook.” List slides “You know who else is dead? Character actor Hal Holbrook.” Now, they’re sad about two things.

“I’ll just leave this vacuum cleaner bag here so you can look for some strands of hair when you’re ready.” List slides “I’ll just leave this vacuum cleaner bag here so you can look for some strands of hair when you’re ready.” It’s best to pick out the hair of the deceased loved one beforehand or, better yet, spend some time going through the dust bag together and reminiscing.

“Nobody is dead.” List slides “Nobody is dead.” Although such a statement may seem well-intentioned, most people in human history are, in fact, dead.

“Why are you crying? It’s not like your dead relative was an NBA Slam Dunk Champion.” List slides “Why are you crying? It’s not like your dead relative was an NBA Slam Dunk Champion.” While it’s true they may have never won one of the league’s most sought-after accolades, they were still a valuable human being who was beloved by their family.

“She’s heaven’s problem now.” List slides “She’s heaven’s problem now.” Not everyone believes in the idea of an afterlife.

“You really should have bought Bitcoin back in 2013.” List slides “You really should have bought Bitcoin back in 2013.” While this is undeniably true, it’s not terribly helpful to say to someone who’s grieving. Instead, tell them about the virtues of dollar-cost averaging BTC at its current price or investing in smaller altcoins that still have a huge potential upside.

“He was the best lay I ever had.” List slides “He was the best lay I ever had.” Nobody wants to hear that about their teenage son.

“I actually thought Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 was better than the first one.” List slides “I actually thought Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 was better than the first one.” This is the absolute last thing anyone who is grieving needs to hear.

“They will rot so good.” List slides “They will rot so good.” Don’t say this unless you are sure of the deceased’s rotting potential.

“You and your loved ones can eat my dust.” List slides “You and your loved ones can eat my dust.” It’s usually best to wait a while after a loss to challenge someone’s surviving descendants to a race.

“I know your father would be honored if you took his place at WrestleMania.” List slides “I know your father would be honored if you took his place at WrestleMania.” While this is not necessarily an offensive remark, it only applies to a handful of people in the world. Before saying it, we’d recommend you thoroughly review the lineup for WWE’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year.

