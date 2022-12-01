We may earn a commission from links on this page.

If you know someone who is for some reason afraid to sit for several hours in a thin metal tube traveling 35,000 feet above the ground, try to avoid saying these things. Advertisement

2 / 26 “I actually died in a plane crash 10 years ago, and it wasn’t that bad.” List slides “I actually died in a plane crash 10 years ago, and it wasn’t that bad.” Don’t make this all about you. Advertisement

3 / 26 “Birds fly all the time, and they’re fine.” List slides “Birds fly all the time, and they’re fine.” You’re completely forgetting about flightless birds, idiot. Advertisement

4 / 26 “Just pretend you’re on something that could never possibly crash, like the Hindenburg or the Titanic.” List slides “Just pretend you’re on something that could never possibly crash, like the Hindenburg or the Titanic.” You really need to study your history more carefully. Advertisement

5 / 26 “God punishes all who dare trespass into the Kingdom of Heaven.” List slides “God punishes all who dare trespass into the Kingdom of Heaven.” It’s almost impossible to do anything about eternal damnation once you’ve checked into your flight. Advertisement

6 / 26 “What makes you think you’re special enough to die in a plane crash anyway?” List slides “What makes you think you’re special enough to die in a plane crash anyway?” It’s no use trying to reason with someone who has such a huge ego. Advertisement

7 / 26 “My cousin is a pilot, and he’s only crashed the plane and killed everyone on board, like, three times.” List slides “My cousin is a pilot, and he’s only crashed the plane and killed everyone on board, like, three times.” This is one of those things that only sounds reassuring in your head. Advertisement

8 / 26 “Don’t be scared. Airlines charge a $25 fear fee.” List slides “Don’t be scared. Airlines charge a $25 fear fee.” Even if they lose the $25, it’s healthier to just let them get it out of their system. Advertisement

9 / 26 “Statistically, flying is much​ safer than Russian roulette.” List slides “Statistically, flying is much​ safer than Russian roulette.” Spinning the chamber, pointing the gun to your head, and pulling the trigger will just make things worse. Advertisement

10 / 26 “The 9/11 hijackers were braver than you.” List slides “The 9/11 hijackers were braver than you.” This is unnecessarily harsh, even if, from an air travel perspective, it’s true. Advertisement

11 / 26 “I guess you won’t be able to visit Grandma.” List slides “I guess you won’t be able to visit Grandma.” That threat has never worked on anyone. Advertisement

12 / 26 “You get a travel voucher if the plane goes down.” List slides “You get a travel voucher if the plane goes down.” This only applies if your surviving relatives are willing to wait on a customer support line for 12 hours. Advertisement

13 / 26 “Amelia Earhart died in a plane accident, and she’s famous.” List slides “Amelia Earhart died in a plane accident, and she’s famous.” Most people will take this the wrong way. Advertisement

14 / 26 “Planes only crash, like, 45% of the time.” List slides “Planes only crash, like, 45% of the time.” Citing statistics isn’t helpful in their mental state. Advertisement

15 / 26 “Just close your eyes and imagine all the other painful ways of dying that are more likely.” List slides “Just close your eyes and imagine all the other painful ways of dying that are more likely.” Believe it or not, this can actually induce more stress. Advertisement

16 / 26 “If you die up here, your soul will get to heaven that much faster.” List slides “If you die up here, your soul will get to heaven that much faster.” Yes, because the delays getting into the afterlife are what they’re worried about. Advertisement

17 / 26 “It’s much safer than riding a bird.” List slides “It’s much safer than riding a bird.” While it’s true that you’re more likely to die riding a bird to the airport than in a plane crash, many people’s fear of air travel extends to birds too. Advertisement

18 / 26 “If we crash, your school might name something after you.” List slides “If we crash, your school might name something after you.” They still don’t want to die, even if it means their alma mater will finally have a new name for the Strom Thurmond Memorial Library. Advertisement

19 / 26 “You’ll never take off because your flight will inevitably be canceled.” List slides “You’ll never take off because your flight will inevitably be canceled.” As if flying weren’t scary enough, now they have to worry about missing an overpriced destination wedding. Advertisement

20 / 26 “Just because Charles Lindbergh was a Nazi sympathizer doesn’t mean flying will turn you into one too.” List slides “Just because Charles Lindbergh was a Nazi sympathizer doesn’t mean flying will turn you into one too.” Pretty sure flying had nothing to do with Lindbergh’s fondness for the Nazis. Advertisement

21 / 26 “JetBlue pilots keep their loop-de-loops to a minimum.” List slides “JetBlue pilots keep their loop-de-loops to a minimum.” That also means JetBlue pilots have less experience with the aerobatic stunt, which isn’t going to reassure anyone when their pilot busts a loop-de-loop shortly after takeoff. Advertisement

22 / 26 “No one is more scared than the bird that got sucked into your plane’s engine.” List slides “No one is more scared than the bird that got sucked into your plane’s engine.” Now they have two things to feel bad about. Advertisement

23 / 26 “The plane drives itself most of the way there.” List slides “The plane drives itself most of the way there.” But those few minutes in the air are still terrifying as fuck. Advertisement