Coming out as LGBTQIA+ is a pivotal moment in someone’s life, so it’s always best to not fuck that up. If you want to be a good ally, never say the following things.

You can be supportive without mentioning that a blind old woman prophesied your friend’s sexuality to you years ago.

This is actually deeply unfair to queer people who desperately want strangers to have their blood.

Everyone is allowed to come to these decisions on their own timeline, even if it suspiciously lines up with an entire month celebrating the queer community.

“A little on the nose to do it during Pride Month, no?”

They got a letter for the Department of Gay Affairs, just like everybody else.

Not everyone comes out as stunningly as you.

Although not wrong, there’s no need to repeat what they just said to you, as everyone gets the point now.

“I knew the second you told me you were gay.”

Have you even been listening? This day is about who they love, not you.

“Our Father, Who art in heaven, hallowed be Thy name; Thy kingdom come; Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread; and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us; and lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.”

An unsolicited recitation of the Lord’s Prayer could be misinterpreted.