Most pit bull owners are just as insane as the dogs they own. Never say the following things to someone who has a pit bull.

"Would you mind detaching your dog from my throat?" This is an incredibly rude question you wouldn't ask owners of other breeds.

"May I ride him, like you would a horse?" Pit bulls are merely show dogs, not riding dogs.

"Excuse me, but I have a fear of large dogs because I was bit by one when I was younger. I'm sure your dog is very kind, but would you mind putting them on a leash so I can better enjoy my time at the park?" Okay, overshare much?

"Feeding it pounds of human flesh every day must get pricey." It's rude to bring up finances.

"No no no, I have so much to live for I'm not ready to die have mercy on me I'm begging you for the love of god PLEASE." Begging won't save you.

"Does he bite?" You mean "she"? Not all pit bulls are men.

"Doesn't it worry you that one day your dog could commit a white-collar crime?" Despite media portrayals, it's incredibly rare for pit bulls to be caught in a tax-evasion scandal.

"What's his name?" It's better to ask first if the pup has any honorary titles by which you can address them.

"The best Prince album was 1999." All pit bulls have been trained to violently attack someone who claims the best Prince album was anything other than Sign O' The Times.

"I know some people your dog could maul." They likely have their own victims in mind.

"He looks adorable with those scars. Is he a rescue?" After this faux pas, the only thing that's going to need rescuing is you.

"Is he deteethed?" Deteething pit bulls is an increasingly obscure and frowned-upon practice.

"Pit bulls are the result of original sin and the rejection of God's love." True, but rude to say.

"Oh yeah, well, I have a pet bear." You should probably just keep this to yourself unless you want Cuddles taken away.

"Your dog is more muscular than you." It's not their fault that dogs have more time to work out.

"Oh, so you couldn't have kids." Not all pit bull owners are infertile.

"What's its kill count?" Reminding a proud pet parent that they're housing a deadly murderer never goes over well.

"Did he steal the Lindbergh baby?" Asking if a 40-pound dog kidnapped a baby from a hospital in 1932 usually doesn't thrill owners.