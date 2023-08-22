Things To Never Say To Your Freshman-Year Roommate

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Start Slideshow While acknowledging their existence or uttering a single word isn’t recommended, here is what you should definitely never say to your freshmen-year roommate. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Is it all right if I cremate bodies in my room?” List slides “Is it all right if I cremate bodies in my room?” You’re just going to look like a jerk if you ask this. And no, it doesn’t make a difference if you close the door. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “I’m from Chicago.” List slides “I’m from Chicago.” Everyone already knows that’s code for a no-name Illinois town 45 minutes outside of the city, so you may as well be honest. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Let’s get into a fight over the area rug” List slides “Let’s get into a fight over the area rug” Forcing conflict is awkward. It’s better to let it arise spontaneously. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Hey, I’m hungry. Want to round up the rest of the floor and go grab a bite to eat?” List slides “Hey, I’m hungry. Want to round up the rest of the floor and go grab a bite to eat?” This would be an easy way to make friends, but you are a coward, so you will not do this. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “I hope you’re not the kind of roommate who plans on spending any time at all in the room.” List slides “I hope you’re not the kind of roommate who plans on spending any time at all in the room.” If they are, just change the locks. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Are you the servant?” List slides “Are you the servant?” Just because they aren’t white doesn’t mean they are your servant. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “I call dibs on your clothes.” List slides “I call dibs on your clothes.” This sets a dangerous precedent for them to call dibs on your teeth later. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Do you like to get as sticky as I do?” List slides “Do you like to get as sticky as I do?” Better to just wait and get a vibe on the preferred stickiness level. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Death will never touch us. We are so young, so pure.” List slides “Death will never touch us. We are so young, so pure.” Um, maybe don’t dwell too much on your soft porcelain skin and pliable limbs. It’s possible decades from now, when you’re twisted and defiled by time, you’ll just rue all that you once took for granted. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Do you want to watch 1987 romantic comedy-drama film Moonstruck featuring Cher as pragmatic bookkeeper Loretta Castorini?” List slides “Do you want to watch 1987 romantic comedy-drama film Moonstruck featuring Cher as pragmatic bookkeeper Loretta Castorini?” Of course they do. What kind of stupid question is that? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Okay, here’s the deal: The casino has about $70 million in hard cash in the vault at all times. Guard rotation changes out twice per day: once in the morning, once in the evening. Now, if we get our hands on some uniforms and electronic badges, we can short out the internal computer system, and then we will have exactly 7 minutes to make it down into the vault, swap out the cash with counterfeit dollars, and hightail it out of there in a stolen armored truck. You in or out?” List slides “Okay, here’s the deal: The casino has about $70 million in hard cash in the vault at all times. Guard rotation changes out twice per day: once in the morning, once in the evening. Now, if we get our hands on some uniforms and electronic badges, we can short out the internal computer system, and then we will have exactly 7 minutes to make it down into the vault, swap out the cash with counterfeit dollars, and hightail it out of there in a stolen armored truck. You in or out?” If you’re going to be unwise enough to explain your whole heist plan to someone the first time you meet them, you should at least let them know what their cut will be. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Bombagar shakaye momobobo zeep zeep.” List slides “Bombagar shakaye momobobo zeep zeep.” Trying to speak the special language that you made up didn’t gain you any friends before, and it’s not going to now. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Welp, it’s time to push our beds together and play naked tickle games.” List slides “Welp, it’s time to push our beds together and play naked tickle games.” This isn’t how you want to find out those bedtime laws your uncle taught you were totally made up. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Would you like a bowl of this monkey soup I made?” List slides “Would you like a bowl of this monkey soup I made?” If you don’t set boundaries early, your roommate will always eat all your monkey soup. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Did the Federalist Society pay your tuition too?” List slides “Did the Federalist Society pay your tuition too?” If your college tuition is paid by the same ultra wealthy, ultra conservative club that famously funded Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh, it might be best to keep that to yourself. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “I was popular in high school, and it’s apparent from your appearance and general demeanor that you were not.” List slides “I was popular in high school, and it’s apparent from your appearance and general demeanor that you were not.” A simple up-and-down glance will have the same effect. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Are you my son?” List slides “Are you my son?” It’s important to ask people’s pronouns before gendering them. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “I moved in first, and I figured you wouldn’t mind if I took the beds.” List slides “I moved in first, and I figured you wouldn’t mind if I took the beds.” It’s unwise to get things started off on the wrong foot like this. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “I’ve been waiting for this day for years, decades. And now I finally have you where I want you.” List slides “I’ve been waiting for this day for years, decades. And now I finally have you where I want you.” No need for the theatrics. Just go in for the kill. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Shall I have my manservant Wilfred fetch us some buttermilk and a cashmere shawl?” List slides “Shall I have my manservant Wilfred fetch us some buttermilk and a cashmere shawl?” No, your roommate’s manservant Percival can do that for him. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “There’s a lot of good-looking bugs on this campus, huh?” List slides “There’s a lot of good-looking bugs on this campus, huh?” Don’t assume your roommate is into bugs just because you are. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Let me know if my power saw is too loud.” List slides “Let me know if my power saw is too loud.” Don’t show any weakness in front of your roommate, or they’ll walk all over you. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Acoustic guitar.” List slides “Acoustic guitar.” No. No! No. Oh fuck oh fuck oh fuck oh God no oh fuck oh fuck oh Christ. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “Do you want to be the mommy or the daddy?” List slides “Do you want to be the mommy or the daddy?” You should let your roommate dynamic develop naturally. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides “But father said I wouldn’t have to have a roommate.” List slides “But father said I wouldn’t have to have a roommate.” Rather than saying this to your roommate, you should instead burst into the dean’s office and threaten to have them fired on the spot. Advertisement