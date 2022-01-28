As if he doesn’t have enough on his plate right now?
“You’re the father of my child.”
“I think the minimum wage should be raised to something livable.”
Wouldn’t want poor people getting any ideas.
“Would you like fries with that?”
No, they say that to you!
“Do you know my cousin?”
Not everyone who makes minimum wage knows each other!
“Play ‘Bounce Back’!”
Big Sean is already embarrassed enough that his contract only secures him $7.25 an hour. Let him play what he’s going to play.
“Sorry, you have exceeded your bank account balance. You will be charged an overdraft fee.”
Are you fucking kidding? They’re getting their paycheck Friday!
“Saatko minimipalkkaa?”
Comments like this can come off as ignorant given that Finland doesn’t have a minimum wage.
“I make $7.26 an hour.”
Nobody likes a braggart.
“That sucks, but I’m not tipping you.”
They could already tell you weren’t going to leave a tip.
“Ugh, I’d kill to make that little!”
Believe it or not, many of the working poor are actually very unhappy deep inside.
“Have you considered going back to college?”
A Ph.D. in medieval literature is what got them into this mess.
“Here’s your 14 cents an hour, fuckhead.”
Rubbing it in that not only do they make minimum wage, they make prison minimum wage, is kind of a low blow.
“I have a glass eye, and it can see into the future.”
They’re poor, not stupid.
“Want to make a quick 12 bucks?”
Just because they make very little money doesn’t mean they’ll enter your backyard wrestling tournament for a pittance.
“When you elect me, I promise that I will fight for you.”
This is bullshit, and the sooner people understand this, the better.
“Dance! Dance for my amusement!”
The money needs to exchange hands before the requests may begin.
“The film Employee Of The Month didn’t really resonate with me.”
You could never understand this 2006 film’s nuanced take on class relations from your privileged vantage point.
“Yeah, uh, I’d like one large butt-munch shake and— Shut up! He’ll hear. Um, yeah, sorry. Those are my kids. And a…a…like, a side of, uh, dong fries?”
The person on the other side of this intercom just has 20 minutes before his shift ends.
“I bet you’ve never seen this much money before in your life.”
“I bet you’ve never seen this much money before in your life.”
While impressive, tipping with a roll of nickels is not the most convenient option for the recipient.
