“Alexa, call my mistress.”

Amazon flags all mistress-related commands directly to CEO Jeff Bezos, who uses the information to locate the mistress and convince them to have sex with him, while the idiot who spoke so recklessly to Alexa makes his way over to the mistress’s location and walks in mid-coitus as Jeff turns just in time to catch the last glimmer of happiness die in the man’s eye, and that’s the only way Jeff Bezos can cum now.