Buckle in, OGN readers, and get ready to hear some incisive commentary on the gaming industry, because this unknown reviewer standing in front of a wall of consoles, game art, and stuffed game- character plushies has immediately won our trust.



That’s right, gamers! We have no idea who this guy is or how many hours he’s logged playing video games, but the presence of dozens of N64 cartridges, Mario pencil drawings, and obscure Funko Pops in frame has established his bona fides, and we’re prepared to believe anything he tells us.

This reviewer isn’t alluding to his collection of memorabilia or drawing attention to specific items in any way, which really makes our immediate faith in his credentials all the more impressive. In fact, the way he takes for granted his plush dolls of Kirby and Princess Peach suggests that they’re just a regular part of his video game- oriented life. No doubt, they provide him with insight and expertise through the process of osmosis alone!

We’re completely rapt, waiting for whatever pearls of wisdom pour from the lips of this veritable gaming guru whose apartment is absolutely overflowing with miniature arcade cabinets, Gundam model kits, and Mii figurines. There’s also some old Attack On Titan cell art, a Rick And Morty clock, and a Hamtaro plush toy, which, while not specifically video game related, indisputably show this reviewer to be a virtuoso in all things pop-culture related!

Woo-hoo! We can hardly contain our excitement, readers, because it looks like this unknown reviewer is about to speak. Here’s hoping he doesn’t say something insane or undeniably racist or we’ll have to cede to his undeniable gaming expertise and incorporate that into our worldview, too!