Like most years, 2021 featured a bunch of famous people dying. The Onion looks back at those we lost in 2021.
Larry Flynt: The Hustler founder left a stunned nation wondering with nowhere to send Polaroids of their girlfriends spreading their legs on a motorcycle.
Anne Rice: The popular novelist is survived by her longtime companion, a mysterious, sensual aristocrat who walks the darkened streets of New Orleans as though possessed of some inner torment.
The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza: After a long battle, the beloved dish succumbed to corporate streamlining. It was 36 years old.
Rob Popeil: The infomercial king died this year and now you can too, in just three easy steps!
Charlie Watts: An original Rolling Stones member, Watts died of exhaustion mid drumroll.
Prince Philip: Though most will forever associate him with his wife, Queen Elizabeth, his devoted fans will also remember his many contributions to spoken-word poetry and experimental electronic music
Igor Vovkovinskiy: Crowned the tallest man living in the U.S. in 2010, he unfortunately now holds the record for largest corpse of 2021.
Frank Williams: This F1 legend passed away in November, but there’s still a bunch of other people named Frank Williams out there, so we should be good.
Stephen Sondheim: The iconic composer suspiciously passed away mere hours after announcing plans to release an early draft of the musical Assassins containing the name of JFK’s real killer.
Rush Limbaugh: The drug-addicted criminal slut died at 70.