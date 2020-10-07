Thousands Of Minks Die Of Coronavirus On Utah Fur Farms

Roughly 8,000 minks have died of Covid-19 on Utah ranches since last week, likely after the animals caught the virus from workers, but the fur from the infected dead animals will still be processed for use in garments according to the mink farming group Fur Commission USA. What do you think?

“Who kn ew the fur industry had a dark side?” Larissa Butler • Debutante

“Minks from Utah ranches? How déclassé.” Jacob Lee • Systems Analyst